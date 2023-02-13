Avon releases new floral fragrance

1 of 2

AS the warm weather returns and with the opening up of mobility with the end of the COVID-19 lockdowns, fragrances, along with cosmetics, have seen an increase in market demand.

Taking advantage of this interest, Avon has released its new fragrance, Eve Truth, in the Philippines, with actress Heart Evangelista serving as the ambassador for its ad campaign, “Own Your Truth.”

“It’s really part of our innovation to be launching different kinds of products within the beauty category, and because fine fragrances are increasing in terms of demand, we saw this as an opportunity,” Avon Cosmetic marketing director Anna Garces told BusinessWorld during the product launch on Feb. 8 in Makati City.

“The fine fragrances are the ones that are more concentrated,” Ms. Garces explained.

Eve Truth is an eau de parfum that means that it contains a high concentration of fragrance oils. Formulated by French perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, Eve Truth’s top notes are cassis, carambola (star fruit), black currant, and pomegranate, with middle notes of pink freesia, peony, and gardenia.

“Eve Truth is an intensely fresh floral fragrance created with an exclusive-to-Avon Natural Aura Accord that captures the olfactive family of fresh freesia combined with warm cedarwood,” explained Kariz Gabrin, Avon Cosmetics group category manager for fragrance, during the launch. “Personally, what I like about this product is it’s a very clean scent, it’s a pure scent that doesn’t mask your true self,” she said.

The fragrance comes in a 50ml geometric-cut glass bottle with a lime green tint.

As a perfume wearer, Ms. Garces said that she usually applies the scent on pulse areas “because that’s where there is warmth to distribute the scent.”

When a stronger scent is desired, she advised to spray it on clothes, on the back of the calves, and on the user’s hair too.

Avon’s Eve Truth is available at avonshop.ph, Lazada and Shoppee for P795. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman