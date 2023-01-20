Entertainment News (01/20/23)

1 of 6

Parokya ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee ill

PAROKYA ni Edgar’s Chito Miranda released an update on his fellow bandmate, Gabriel Chee Kee’s health, saying in a public Facebook post that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma late last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy. Complications have led to pneumonia, and the singer has been intubated in the ICU for the past week. “He was financially prepared naman for the chemotherapy,” said Mr. Miranda in the post, “but now, his family needs help with the overwhelming hospital bills.” He announced that Parokya ni Edgar “and our friends in the music scene will be doing a series of fundraising gigs to help Gab out… most of which won’t even be announced as fundraisers,” and went on to thank Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee, Gloc9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, December Avenue, POT, Moonstar, and Moira. Chee Kee, he said, had been performing even while undergoing chemotherapy until his doctors told him to stop. “Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn’t feel like Parokya kung wala siya (if he is not there),” wrote Mr. Miranda. Mr. Miranda provided bank account numbers, Paypal, and Gcash information for donations in the post.

Stars team up on powerhouse track

ALT-ROCK icon Barbie Almalbis, Rivermaya lead singer/drummer Mark Escueta, Dicta License vocalist Pochoy Labog, and singer-songwriter/producer Jarlo Bâse have collaborated on a soulful track released under Waterwalk Records, “Piraso.” The song tackles a journey that all four artists have personally experienced in recent years. The song not only articulates the collective frustrations and sacrifices that people have to go through in order to cope with depression caused by the pandemic, but also reveals how faith has become a source of comfort and strength during trying times.

UP Concert Chorus marks 60 years with a concert

THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC), one of the university’s official performing groups, celebrates its 60th anniversary with a concert titled Sama-Sama Together, to be held on Feb. 4, 5 p.m., at the UP Theater in Diliman, Quezon City. The concert will feature different UPCC batches from the 1960s to the present performing songs and choreography of various musical genres including liturgical music, classical, opera, Filipino folk, Broadway, and pop. “From Thompson to Fettke, from Abelardo to Lucio San Pedro to John Lennon, from VST to APO Hiking Society, from Gary Valenciano to Itchyworms, from Nonong Pedero to Willy Cruz to Ryan Cayabyab… we are going sing these songs. The concert is going to be a musical extravaganza to remember 60 years by,” said Noriz D. Castillo, chairperson of the UPCC 60th Anniversary Concert Committee, in a statement. Three conductors who all UPCC alumni, will be leading the grand Anniversary Chorus: Joel Navarro, Ed Manguiat, and current UPCC artistic director Jai Sabas-Aracama. Whitelight Events Agency CEO and Creative Director Rico Mortel, also a UPCC alumnus, will be directing the show. Concert proceeds will go to the Dean Rey T. Paguio Scholarship Fund. For ticket details and inquires, contact Lowell Reyes at 0922-805-0471.

Netflix confirms part 2 of The Glory

NETFLIX has confirmed that the second part of its Korean series, The Glory, which follows a woman with a broken soul who dedicates her life to a meticulous web of vengeance for her childhood nightmare, is set for release on March 10. Following its release on Dec. 30, 2022, Part 1 of The Glory recorded 148 million hours watched, ranking within the Netflix top 10 charts three weeks in a row, and staying in the top 10 list of 34 countries on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV list. In a statement, series director An Gil-ho said of Part 2: “The fight between Dong-eun and Yeon-jin really takes off and the perpetrators dynamically meet their end. You won’t be able to take your eyes off of the screen. All elements of the story will now come full circle.” The Glory Part 1 is currently available on Netflix.

Universal Records PH launching online mini-series

UNIVERSAL Records PH recently produced its first online mini-series which is set to launch in February. It is a love story, Pag-ibig Na Kaya, led by the real-life couple Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, written by JP Lopez and directed by Niq Ablao. Korean actor Kim Won-Shik is set to guest star in the miniseries. The actor is known for his roles in hit K-Drama series True Beauty, and the Netflix fantasy-romance Netflix series Alchemy of Souls. Won-Shik is the latest addition to the growing Universal Records Philippines’ managed artists. Mr. Kim speaks Filipino since he studied in the country for six and a half years. For updates visit the Universal Records Philippines’ official YouTube channel.

Darna cast attends Dinagyang Festival

THE CAST of the latest version of Darna is set to join Iloilo’s Dinagyang Festival on Jan. 22, 4 p.m. at Vista Mall Iloilo. The hit primetime series, Mars Ravelo’s Darna, stars Jane De Leon in the dual role of the mortal Narda and the superhero Darna. Darna, which airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5, has also generated content on TikTok, with 2.3 billion combined views in 2022. The ABS-CBN series is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.

Mimi Webb releases new single

BRITISH singer and songwriter Mimi Webb has released her latest pop song, “Red Flags,” from her forthcoming debut album Amelia, set for release on March 3 via EPIC Records. Amelia, will feature 12 tracks including her hit “House On Fire,” and latest single, “Ghost of You.” The album is titled after her full first name, Amelia. Amelia is available for pre-order now. In just two years the breakout artist has racked up over 852 million global streams, and multiple hit tracks including “House on Fire” and “Good Without.” She has performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London, festivals such as Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Ellen.

Coachella live stream returns on YouTube

THE 2023 COACHELLA Valley Music and Arts Festival will stream live exclusively on YouTube with the renewal of the partnership between YouTube and producer Goldenvoice. The festival will be held on April 14-16, and 21-23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, USA. “It’s an absolute honor to continue our partnership with Goldenvoice to bring the magic of Coachella to music fans around the world,” said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube. “Our shared passion for innovation and connecting artists with their fans through multiple formats is the foundation of this decade-plus partnership. Coachella reminds us of what’s fun and special about YouTube and every year leaves us more inspired for the next.” YouTube has been the livestream partner of Coachella for the last 11 years. The latest partnership gives YouTube exclusive live streaming rights until 2026. The 11th edition of the music festival will see performances from K-Pop group BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean among other headliners the two-week festival. Paul Tollett, Goldenvoice President said, “The 2023 lineup sees performers from Brazil, France, Iceland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Spain, and beyond, and bringing international fans closer to their hometown artists is important to our team.” Beyond the livestream, Coachella taps into YouTube’s suite of multi-format features, giving fans a closer look at what’s happening on the ground through YouTube Shorts, and making it possible to relive the experience with on-demand performance videos after the show.