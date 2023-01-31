Entertainment News (01/31/23)

1 of 4

The Clark Aurora Music fest returns

AFTER the success of the inaugural Clark Aurora Music Festival in June 2022, that drew more than 150,000 attendees, the music festival is returning this year on April 15 and 16. The music festival will feature Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Arthur Nery, Adie, MRLD, Lola Amour, Ely Buendia, Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikaze, Sponge Cola, Silent Sanctuary, and Mayonnaise. There will also be hot air balloons displayed which will light up Clark’s skyline. The Clark Aurora Music Festival is presented by EP!C EVENTS and EGGSTOP in cooperation with Clark Global City, the Clark Development Corp., and The Medical City Clark. For tickets, visit http://ticket.clarkaurorafest.com/, www.smtickets.com. They are also available at all SM Tickets outlets and via Shopee at https://shopee.ph/aurorafestival. For inquiries, call 0981-239-0349.

KAIA releases new single

FOLLOWING the release of the track “Dalawa,” Filipino pop group KAIA now have a new single, “Turn Up,” with sounds of early 2010s dance-pop. The song comes with a music video (performance version) directed by Denny Lee and Jake Jung. The visuals find KAIA performing the track with a synchronized choreography. “Because it’s upbeat and danceable, we thought a party concept will best for it, so people could have fun whenever they hear ‘Turn Up,’” KAIA said in a group statement. “We want our listeners to feel good as they vibe with the song.” The song will be part of KAIA’s debut EP, to be released in the coming months. It will be performed live at the Pinoy Pop Convention 2023, a fan gathering and celebration of Filipino pop culture and music. “Turn Up” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Love is Blind S3 premieres in Feb.

A YEAR after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships in Season 3 (S3) of the Netflix series, Love is Blind. Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on Netflix on Feb. 10.

Clara Benin releases new single

SINGER-songwriter Clara Benin opens 2023 with a soothing tune that revels in the idea of “what ifs.” She said in a statement that the new single, “different…”, was inspired by the movie, When Harry Met Sally. “My song… is about having a really good friendship with someone and wondering if you two could take that relationship somewhere different.” The track is produced by Francis Lorenzo and Gabba Santiago, with her father, Side A’s Joey Benin, playing fretless bass. Clara Benin initially recorded the vocals and guitars in her father’s studio in December 2021, when she visited her family her hometown. The song is available on all digital music platforms via OFFMUTE.