Stuff to do (11/25/22)

Under the Tree live and online auction

SALCEDO Auctions will hold the Under the Tree: The Wish List live and online auction on Nov. 26. The sale includes important Philippine art, fine antique furniture and furnishings, and rare collectibles including the only Aston Martin sports car in the Philippines. The auction is especially significant as it continues the philanthropic legacy of the late modernist master Justin Nuyda, with proceeds of the sale of one of his last, largest, and favorite paintings being sold by his estate to benefit the Philippine Cancer Society. The Under the Tree: The Wish List auction preview runs until Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City. For inquiries, call 0917-591-2191 or e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com.

Christmas showcases at Ayala Malls

AYALA Malls and Pandora are spreading the spirit of Christmas starting with the staging of The Nutcracker by STEPS Dance Studio from November to December. STEPS Dance Studio is touring Ayala malls accompanied by the Mandaluyong Children’s Choir in Manila and Loboc Children’s Choir in Cebu. The Nutcracker will have performances on Nov. 26 at TriNoma, Dec. 3 at UP Town Center, Dec. 4 at Ayala Malls Circuit, Dec. 10 at Ayala Center Cebu, Dec. 11 at Alabang Town Center, Dec.17 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Dec. 18 at Glorietta. Ayala Malls’ event partner, Pandora, is setting up charm-filled pop-up vignettes at every location of the mall tour. The Pandora Christmas Tree, lavished in Nutcracker charms from the brand’s latest Christmas jewelry collection, also features stars, snowflakes, reindeers, and gingerbread houses.

Araneta City revives Christmas on Display

AS PART of the “Christmas Like No Other” holiday celebration this year, Araneta City has revives the iconic Christmas On Display (COD) attraction. Opened to the public on Nov. 11, the renowned holiday display of the defunct COD Department Store has been mounted inside Araneta City’s mini Festival Carnival which features a giant Christmas tree, a Christmas stage and lights, a food park, a merry-go-round, and other kiddie attractions. Christmas On Display is on a 30-meter wide and 10-meter platform. The display’s life-sized moving mannequins will narrate the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. It will run daily until Jan. 8, 2023, with two shows per hour every night starting at 6 p.m.

Pokémon game launch at Robinsons

ROBINSONS Malls is the official partner of The Pokémon Company in launching the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game. The grand launch will be at Robinsons Manila Midtown Atrium from Nov. 25 to 27. There will be an official game reveal, game teasers, and actual gameplays. Guests can also check out booths and participate in activities. There is a Trial Play Booth to try out the game. Visitors can also take selfies with Pikachu as well as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, three new starter Pokémon found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There will also be a Digital Bingo Rally. To join, look for nine QR codes in the event area and scan all of them, then proceed to the goal location to redeem Pokémon stickers. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, larger-than-life inflatables will be set up across 10 Robinsons Malls nationwide. A Pokémon Goods Corner will be set up in partnership with Toys R Us at these Robinsons Malls: Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and Robinsons Bacolod.

Carlos exhibits for a cause

THE ZONTA Club Makati and Environs presents an art exhibition featuring the paintings, sculpture, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the artist Carlos at Power Plant Mall from Nov. 24 to 27. The exhibition kicks off the club’s “16 Days of Activism,” with a portion of the proceeds from this exhibit set aside for the benefit of their advocacies towards their mission to build a better world for women and girls. For more information, visit artbycarlos.com or message 0917-822-5673.

Drag merienda for Lizzo’s docu premiere

LIZZO fans and Drag Race PH fans can unite at a drag merienda marking the premiere of singer Lizzo’s latest documentary Love, LIZZO. The event, titled Her Story, Her Way: Love, LIZZO, will by on Nov. 25, 3 p.m., at the Empty Stomach Café and Lounge Bar in BGC, Taguig. Attendees can expect not only appearances from the Drag Race PH queens, but also special performances. Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe, and Turing will all be there, and the event will be hosted by Buknoy Gonzales. Lizzo is recognized not only as an R&B star, but also as an LGBTQIA+ ally, and has been very vocal about always wanting her shows to be safe spaces for everyone.

Merry Moments at Ortigas Malls

CELEBRATE the Christmas season at the Ortigas malls with concerts, Santa Claus, and fireworks. Be entertained by performers under the Philippine Madrigal Singers’ Company of Artists at the Estancia Christmas Symphony on Nov. 27, and Dec. 11 and 23, 6 p.m., at the G/F East Wing, and catch the Varlez Piano Recital Culminating Activity at the 3/F East Wing on Dec. 18, 11 a.m. Santa Clause will be available for a Meet & Greet every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Greenhills G/F VMall, Tiendesitas Level 1, Building B, and Estancia G/F East Wing. Enjoy the Fireworks Displays at the Greenhills Connecticut Arcade Roofdeck and Estancia at Capitol Commons on Dec. 3, 10, 17, 25, and Jan. 1, at 7 p.m., and at Central Ave., Ortigas East on Dec. 10, 17, 25, and Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. Visit the Greenhills Mall, Tiendesitas, and Estancia at Capitol Commons Facebook pages for more details.

Century City celebrates the holidays

THE HOLIDAY Season festivities have begun at Century City Mall. Skyloft’s Christmas Tree has been lit, marking the start of the season. Choirs will regale mall visitors with timeless carols and holiday tunes on Nov. 30 (5-6 p.m.), and Dec. 8 (noon to 1 p.m.). There will be a Santa Claus Meet and Greets under the Giant Christmas Tree on Dec. 8, 3-5 p.m. Century City Mall invites mallgoers to donate a gift to Childhope Philippines, an organization helping feed and educate the street children of Metro Manila. With “Hang a Gift,” donors will get to hang an ornament on the tree as a symbol of their pledge — a P500 donation is equal to a storybook. Shoppers can flex their creativity and win P500 worth of Century City Mall gift certificates in Capture Your Christmas Cheers Moments. To join the promo, photos taken on the Al-Fresco, Level 1 must be uploaded on Facebook until Dec. 25, tagging Century City Mall. The five most creative shots will win the prize. Then customers will get 10% rebates on purchases from P1,000 to P50,000 as Century City Mall celebrates the return of Shopaholic Weekend on Dec. 8-11. Rebates will be given out in the form of shopping vouchers which customers can redeem at participating mall tenants. Purchases over P10,000 — with one up to a maximum of three receipts — qualify for one raffle ticket, with prizes including cinema passes, an overnight stay at Novotel Suite Manila’s Standard Room, and Gift Certificates from The Medical Depot. Meanwhile, Shoe Game Manila will hold the “Holiday Urban Shoe Affair,” a Filipino sneakerhead get-together, on Dec. 11 at the mall’s Level 5 Events Center. It will be a whole day filled with live entertainment, exclusive offers, and rare finds. The mall will hold the traditional Simbang Gabi from Dec. 15-24, 6 p.m., at the San Padre Pio de Pietrelcina Chapel.