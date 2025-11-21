Stuff to Do (11/21/25)

1 of 3

Listen to carols at The Peninsula

THE Peninsula Manila celebrates Christmas in November with some of Manila’s finest choirs performing in The Lobby. Performing on Nov. 21 is the Servus Dei Vocal Ensemble. The carol-filled month will end with the Mapúa Cardinal Singers on Nov. 28. The performances will take place from 7 to 7:45 p.m. on those dates, with P1,500 as the minimum consumption amount for each guest who dines at The Lobby.

Go to the Modified Signals concert at The M

AS PART of the experimental sound scene, Jigger Cruz, Seething Mass (Arvin Nogueras + Maia Reyes), and Pow Martinez are converging for a night of original compositions and improvised collisions on Nov. 22 at The Metropolitan Museum of the Philippines (also known as The M), at 30th St., BGC, Taguig. Through a hybrid mix of synthesizers, drum machines, and analog tools, the artists will “sculpt an atmosphere that slips between clarity and distortion, with interplay between machine-driven precision and human expression.” The night begins at 6 p.m. Ticket details can be found at The Metropolitan Museum of Manila’s site and pages. The concert coincides with Jigger Cruz’s ongoing mid-career exhibit, Hail Holy Eyes, at The M.

See Teatro Meron stage Ang Medea

TEATRO MERON is presenting Ang Medea, a restaging of Euripides’ classic, translated into Filipino by the late National Artist for Theater Rolando S. Tinio. Fresh from last year’s sold-out run, this production returns with a cast of theater veterans led by Miren Alvarez-Fabregas as Medea, with Teroy Guzman, Yan Yuzon, Bryan Sy, Joseph dela Cruz, Katski Flores, Gold Soon, Pickles Leonidas, and Joel Macaventa. The director is Ron Capinding, founder and artistic director of Teatro Meron. Performances run until Nov. 28 at the Special Exhibition Hall of The Mind Museum, Bonifacio Global City. Tickets and schedules are available via Ticket2Me.

Enjoy Dulaang UP’s twin bill

A TWIN BILL, titled Para Kay Tony: Tungo sa Ginintuang Alaala, featuring classic plays will pay homage to Dulaang UP founder and National Artist for Theater Antonio “Tony” Mabesa. The first half is a staging of Kalahating Oras sa Isang Kumbento by Filipino playwright Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero as translated by Lilia F. Antonio. The story follows Yolanda, a student at a convent school, who seeks comfort and companionship after being expelled. University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Theatre Arts student Lloyd Sarmiento Uy serves as director. The second play features National Artist Rolando Tinio’s May Katwiran ang Katwiran, about Senyor, a wealthy haciendero who persuades his servant to join him on a journey across the mountains. The staging is directed by Theatre Arts student MJ Briones. The production runs until Nov. 30 at the IBG-KAL Theater, UP Diliman.

Have a family-friendly evening at the theater

MANY YEARS AFTER Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2017, Newport World Resorts’ production company, Full House Theater Company, has returned to family-oriented productions with Shrek The Musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Younger audiences will delight in the slapstick antics and fairytale creatures, while older viewers catch the clever writing, sly wordplay, and lessons embedded in the story. This allows the show to resonate as a true family experience. The musical stars Jaime Wilson as Shrek and Topper Fabregas as Donkey. Shrek The Musical is based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig. It features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. Tickets are available at Ticketworld, Newport World Resorts Box Office, and Helixpay. They range in price from P1,500 to P4,500. For inquiries, contact Customer Care at 7908-8888 or info@fhtcentertainment.com.

Rock on with Janno Gibbs

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA’S CenterPlay turns the spotlight on multi-hyphenate artist Janno Gibbs who is set to perform on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. The singer, songwriter, actor, and comedian is performing for the second time at the CenterPlay Concert Series, which features some of the best of the local OPM (Original Pilipino Music) scene. Mr. Gibbs is behind notable hit songs including “Fallin,” “Binibini,” “Pinakamagandang Lalaki,” “Ipagpatawad Mo,” and “Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko,” among many other hit songs. The concert also highlights performances from bands Highschool Playlist and Le Chic as well as from a DJ who are set to perform alternately from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Janno Gibbs Live at CenterPlay will be followed by Ariel Rivera on Dec. 3 and Jaya on Dec. 17. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P3,000. VIP couch seats for a party of eight, and smaller seatings are also available. For reservations and information, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com/en/whats-on/concert-series.

Watch TP’s musical on Gregoria de Jesus

TANGHALANG PILIPINO’S (TP) newest production for its 39th season is a groundbreaking original musical that reimagines the life of revolutionary Gregoria de Jesus through the sound of Pinoy pop music. With music by Nica del Rosario and Matthew Chang, and a book by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Deldoc, the show stars Marynor Madamesila and is directed by Delphine Buencamino. It is ongoing until Dec. 14, with performances at 3 and 8 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), CCP Complex, Pasay City. VIP tickets cost P2,000 while regular tickets are P1,800.

Watch a French film or two

THE 28th edition of the French Film Festival, Manila’s annual rendezvous for lovers of global cinema, will take place from Nov. 24 to 30 at SM Aura and SM City Manila Cinemas. The festival is a presentation of the Embassy of France in the Philippines and Micronesia in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema. This year’s selection spans newly released features, beloved classics, animated titles, and cross-cultural collaborations. Films include: Partir un jour by Amélie Bonnin (2025), 13 jours 13 nuits by Martin Bourboulon (2025), La Petite Dernière by Hafsia Herzi (2025), Coutures by Alice Winocour (2026), Elsewhere at Night by Marianne Métivier (2025), Dracula by Luc Besson (2025), La Plus Précieuse des Marchandises by Michel Hazanavicius (2024), Le Roi et l’Oiseau by Paul Grimault (1980), Le Pharaon by Michel Ocelot (2022), Call My Agent (Erik Matti), and Dix pour cent (Cédric Klapisch). In partnership with the Animation Council of the Philippines, audiences can look forward to Animahenasyon (Nov. 25-26) at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura, featuring screenings, talks, and an awards night celebrating the vibrancy of animated filmmaking. The Festival is also hosting a two-day Co-Production Conference on Nov. 27-28 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines and France’s National Center for Cinema and Animation. The conference will gather French and Filipino producers, directors, and industry experts, fostering new creative relationships and future film projects. Screenings continue from Dec. 1-6 at the Alliance Française de Manille, with special programs also held at UPFI (Nov. 25-26) and Benilde School of Design and Arts (Nov. 28). For the 28th French Film Festival screenings, at SM Aura and SM City Manila, admission is free. For schedules and information on the festival events, visit the French Embassy’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FrenchEmbassyPH.