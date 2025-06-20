Stuff to Do (06/20/25)

1 of 6

Watch REP’s comedy ART

REPERTORY Philippines (REP) has raised the curtain on Yasmina Reza’s Olivier and Tony award-winning comedy, ART, with a translation by Christopher Hampton and directed by Victor Lirio. It chronicles how relationships are strained when one of three friends buys a plain white painting for a lot of money. The 88th season’s play is on a limited run until June 29, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and matinee performances on Sundays at 3:30 p.m., at the REP Eastwood Theater, Eastwood City Walk 2, Eastwood Ave., Bagumbayan, in Quezon City. The international cast features London-based Filipino-British actor Martin Sarreal, award-winning Manila-based actor Brian Sy, and British actor Freddy Sawyer.

Go to a Ryan Cayabyab lecture

NATIONAL Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab will be leading the next iteration of “Pamanang Pilipino,” a lecture series on Filipino cultural heritage rooted in the permanent collections of the Ayala Museum and the Filipinas Heritage Library (FHL). In “Enhancing the Power of Music to Tell Our Story as Filipinos,” a lecture anchored on FHL’s Himig Collection, Mr. Cayabyab will talk about the role of music in conveying stories, strengthening connections, and sparking inspiration. It takes place on June 26, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Ayala Museum, Makati Ave., Makati City. Admission fees are P400 for regular attendees, P200 for seniors and persons with disabilities, and P150 for students and educators.

Talk art with artist Miguel Lorenzo Uy

FILIPINO visual artist Miguel Lorenzo Uy will be detailing the artistic perspective behind his media-based practice at a talk scheduled for June 26 at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) in Manila. The event is organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design as part of its public programs for the ongoing exhibition Moments of Delay. It is an exhibit that displays Screen, Mr. Uy’s multi-layered large-scale wall installation that parallels the theories of the beginning of the universe and technological static. The talk is set for 3 p.m. on July 26, at the 12th floor screening room of DLS-CSB, Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Register via this link: tinyurl.com/MiguelLorenzoUy.

Watch Spotify’s K-Pop performance video series

SPOTIFY has launched a new series of K-pop performance videos, set to showcase live vocals and choreography by K-pop artists. The first artist to be featured is ENHYPEN, with their smooth choreography for “Loose (Korean Ver.),” a track off their latest mini-album DESIRE: UNLEASH. To watch the performance video, play the track on Spotify and hit the “Switch to video” toggle button while in the Now Playing view.

Get inspired by GMA’s Be-Cool travel series

THE next must-see destinations in Albay can be discovered through GMA Network’s latest two-part series titled Be-Cool The Express Adventure. It stars Sparkle artist and South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo, Sparkle singer Bey Pascua, actor and host Richard Juan, and content creator Sassa Gurl. The four celebrities go on a road trip to explore the sites of Albay. Created for the Tourism Promotions Board, the show’s goal is to showcase Albay’s views, food, and hospitable locals. GMA-7 will air the two episodes on June 21 and 28 at 10:15 a.m.

Listen to singer-songwriter dwta’s new single

THE melancholic folk-pop track “Kung Ikaw Ay Masaya” by Bicol-based Filipino singer-songwriter dwta has been released under Sony Music Entertainment. The song is featured in the official soundtrack for the comedy-drama Flower Girl starring Sue Ramirez, premiering in cinemas this month. Directed by multi-awarded filmmaker and screenwriter Fatrick Tabada, the quirky and deeply introspective film centers around Ena, a young woman in search of her lost “womanhood.” The song reimagines the nursery rhyme of the same name, with dwta turning it into a haunting serenade that conveys the frustration of being at the receiving end of mixed signals and false hopes. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.