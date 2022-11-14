Buy a watch, save a Philippine Eagle

1 of 2

SEIKO has released another Philippine Limited Edition Prospex diver’s watch, again relying on the theme of a Philippine icon.

In 2020, Seiko released a watch inspired by the Tubbataha Reefs. The year after, it released a watch inspired by the Philippine sunrise. In both instances, the brand donated a portion of the sales to causes, such as in marine conservation.

This year, it released the new Prospex, inspired by the Philippine Eagle. Tinted red to evoke sunlight on the wings of the eagle, it carries the 6R35 caliber mechanism with a water resistance of up to 200 meters. It also features an automatic movement with manual winding capacity and approximately 70 hours power reserve.

There are only 1,000 pieces in the market, with special packaging in red and a box with an eagle head etched in gold.

“We also want to inspire hope for the Philippine Eagle,” said Timeplus Corp. CEO and President Karl Dy, which distributes the Japanese brand in the Philippines.

The watch was launched during an Oct. 26 dinner in Makati. During the launch, Mr. Dy announced that Seiko has adopted a Philippine Eagle in Davao through the Philippine Eagle Foundation. The eagle is named Eiko, which apparently means “flourishing or prosperous child.”

“Part of the proceeds of the sales for this [watch] will go to the shelter, care, and food of Eiko,” said Mr. Dy.

The Philippine Eagle is an endangered species, with conservation organization The Peregrine Fund counting fewer than 500 individual eagles in the wild. A Philippine Eagle mating pair needs about 4,000-11,000 hectares of forest land to thrive in the wild, depending on the number of prey items in the area, said the website of the Philippine Eagle Foundation. As such, sales of the watch will also contribute to reforestation efforts. For every purchase of the watch, a tree will be planted in the Sierra Madre region under the buyer’s name.

“You are also part of this momentous occasion,” said Mr. Dy.

The watch is available through any Seiko Boutique nationwide, as well as its online platform, shop.seikoboutique.com.ph. The watch costs P45,000. — JLG