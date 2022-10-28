Stuff to do (10/28/22)

1 of 4

CCP’s Tricks and Musical Treats concert

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra’s Tricks and Musical Treats concert goes live this Oct. 30. Love of music, love of nature, love of culture are packaged in a tuneful Fiesta at Filharmonia. Tickets are available at the CCP Box Office at 8832-3704, 8832-1125 local 1409 or visit Ticketworld at https://bit.ly/CCPxPPOTricksandMusicalTreats. For more information on the CCP’s new normal safety protocols, visit https://bit.ly/staysafeatCCP.

Halloween at Araneta City

ARANETA City transforms itself into a creepy circus filled with tricks and treats for every member of the family. Update your social media feeds with season-appropriate selfies by posing with the spooky decor. This year’s Halloween costume contest carries the theme “Halloween Circus.” Dress up as a creepy clown or a demented ringmaster to get a chance to win prizes. To join, present P1,000 single-receipt purchase from any Araneta City establishment on Oct. 30. Registration is from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the activity areas of Gateway Mall and Ali Mall, where a Halloween parade will also take place. Every P1,000 single-receipt purchase from any Araneta City establishment entitles visitors to a Trick-or-Treat bag filled with goodies on Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., while dining out comes with a free Coca-Cola Tumbler for every P350 single or accumulated purchase from Food Express, Food Plaza, Food Gallery, and Dampa.

Fundacion Sanso exhibitions

FUNDACION Sanso presents two exhibitions tied together by its art scholarship program and the legacy of Presidential Medal of Merit awardee Juvenal Sanso. The first, titled “Past Expressing,” features sculptural interpretations of Sanso’s skull paintings, which he popularized in the 1960s. The exhibition, which takes its name from Sanso’s 1960 ink painting of a skull wreathed with flowers, will raise funds for Fundacion Sanso’s scholarship program for art students of Bulacan State University. The second exhibition, “Pamana sa Panahon ng Pagbabago,” features works by the current batch of scholars who created works inspired by the idea of the intangible heritage that should be passed on to the younger generations, particularly in a world adapting to vast social changes in response to COVID-19. Both exhibitions run until Nov. 12. Fundacion Sanso is open Monday to Saturday, except holidays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is at 32 V.Cruz St., Brgy Sta. Lucia, San Juan City, Metro Manila. Admission is free.