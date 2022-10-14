Precious Paula Nicole named first PHL Drag Race Superstar

1 of 3

AFTER two months of challenging photoshoots, creative runaway looks, and lip-sync battles, the first season of Drag Race Philippines has crowned Precious Paula Nicole as the Philippines’ first-ever Drag Race Superstar.

Precious Paula Nicole bested fellow queens Marina Summers, Xilhouette, and Eva Le Queen who were finalists.

“Dahil isa ako sa mga matagal na sa industriya, napaka-laking bagay dahil ni-represent ko ’yung mga seniors namin na mga naunang queens (Since I have been in the industry for a long time, it’s a big deal to represent our seniors who were the first queens),” said Precious Paula Nicole who has been performing drag for 12 years, during the reenactment of her crowning at the Drag Philippines Finale viewing party at The Cove in Okada Manila on Oct. 12.

“Life is precious and so are we. Let’s continue to inspire and let’s continue to love,” she added.

Precious Paula Nicole is member of the drag group Divine Divas. A regular performer at the O Bar, she is a professional dancer and is also known for her comedy shtick and impersonation of singers such as Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Regine Velasquez. In the Drag Race competition, her Regine Velasquez-Alcasid performance garnered praise from the actual singer who was a guest judge in the show.

During the show’s 8th episode where contestants had to transform relatives and friends, Precious Paula Nicole transformed her youngest brother into a drag queen.

Drag Race Philippines’ first season premiered on Aug. 17 featuring 12 Filipino drag artists competing for the crown.

The final episode began with a performance from the previously eliminated queens and Drag Race Philippines host Paolo Ballesteros. It was followed by two fashion shows with the themes “Bangga Ka Day” and “Indigenous Extravaganza.”

The title of Miss Congeniality was awarded to Lady Morgana before the final four showdowns.

The Top 4 competing queens performed final lip sync battles of Drag Race founder Ru Paul’s songs “Sissy That Walk” and “Call Me Mother,” until it came down to Precious Paula Nicole and Marina Summers who performed Gloc-9’s Sirena.

Along with the title, Precious Paula Nicole won a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Patrick Starr, and P1 million.

Fans can rewatch all episodes of the first season of Drag Race Philippines on discovery+, HBO Go, and WOW Presents Plus. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman