Likhang Habi Fair returns with two flagship weaving competitions

HABI: The Philippine Textile Council launches the sixth edition of the Lourdes Montinola Piña Competition, and the second Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Competition.

A yearly highlight of the Likhang Habi Fair, which will be held October 13-15 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City, the piña (pineapple leaf fibers woven into a translucent fine material used for formalwear) competition is the country’s premier piña weaving contest. Named after local textile champion Lourdes Reyes-Montinola, chair emeritus of the Far Eastern University, the competition invites local artisans from all over the Philippines to join and proudly exhibit their talents in weaving, dyeing, embroidering, and embellishing piña. The competition aims to keep this traditional craft alive, as well further promote appreciation and use of Philippine textiles.

Interested participants should submit a panel of their creation at least two meters long, along with a detailed description of the work, and a photograph of the weaver with their entry. More than 50% of the cloth’s body must be made of piña.

Three major winners will be selected, and two weavers will be granted special awards including the Innovation Award from Len Cabili of Filip+Inna.

Last year’s winning weavers all came from Kalibo, Aklan: Ursulita de la Cruz, whose design “Kahel” featured pure piña liniwan with sinuksok detail in orange, green, and white; Delara Eliserio, a 13-year-old who created a checkered pattern piña design titled “Sorbetes”; Melanie Palmon, who created piña silk with scattered suksuk; Marilyn Almario and her piña linen yarn and silk with a double weave and pocket details; and Rosabelle from Balete, who created piña silk with all-over sinuksok and tablero renggue.

Another highlight of the upcoming Likhang Habi Fair is the Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Weaving competition, which celebrates the well-loved and versatile abaca fiber, globally known as Manila hemp.

The competition, now on its second year, is inspired by its namesake — a prominent Kapampangan who actively encouraged the use of Filipino textiles, and is mother to popular 70s fashion designer-turned-monk Gang Gomez, now known as Dom Martin Gomez, OSB. Last year, the contest attracted 13 entries from South Cotabato, Aklan, Davao, and Bicol — a roster that Habi aims to expand as it renews its call for entries this year.

Winners of last year’s Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Weaving Competition include Nening Tuan, whose entry featured a traditional pattern on a cloth made of doun basag (palm leaf) woven on a backstrap loom with abaca filament, and dyed using T’boli ikat technique; Rolly Arboleda, who won two awards for his pure abaca circular fabric and pure abaca fino barong; Annaliza Angcoy, whose design titled “Hafak Menual” depicted the wings of an eagle, woven on a back strap loom with abaca filament and dyed using the T’boli ikat technique; and Rhoda Rose Monon Dillera, who created an inabal design (inherited from Salinta Monon, Recipient of the Gawad Manlilikha Award in 1998) woven on a backstrap loom with abaca fiber and dyed using the Bagobo Tagabawa ikat technique.

Three awards will be given to participating artisans, who can work either individually or as part of a group.

Interested participants can enter their abaca creations under the following contest categories: Woven – Pure Abaca; Woven – Abaca Blended (at least 50% abaca plus other fibers); and other applications (e.g. macrame, flat, or three-dimensional). Cloth entries should be at least six yards long and 30 to 36 inches wide or the maximum width of a backstrap loom.

Aside from exhibiting their entries, weavers can also sell their creations at the Likhang Habi Fair. Those interested in doing so must indicate their selling price. All entries for both competitions must be submitted to the Habi: Philippine Textile Council Office at 962 May Street, Mandaluyong City.

The deadline for submissions is on September 30, 2023. Interested parties may call Habi: The Philippine Textile Council at 0921-849-6974 or send an e-mail to support@habiphilippinetextilecouncil.com for more information.