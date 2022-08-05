Entertainment News (08/05/22)

1 of 5

New single by Stela Cole

EMERGING singer/songwriter Stela Cole has released a new single, “Rhapsody In Pink,” a gritty track about knowing your self-worth. A pop and hip-hop interpolation of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody In Blue,” the track includes bursts of horns, steady claps, and bass-heavy beats. This is Cole’s latest single since performing on NBC’s American Song Contest earlier this year and breaking the show’s season record for week 1 streaming with break-up single “DIY,” co-written by Tele. Cole has released two EPs (Throwing Up Butterflies in 2018, Woman Of The Hour in 2020) and a string of independent releases including hit single “I Shot Cupid,” “You F O,” and the “Love Like Mine.”

Ang Huling El Bimbo to hold auditions

THE HIT musical Ang Huling El Bimbo (AHEB) will return onstage in 2023 at Newport World Resorts. Full House Theater Company (FHTC), Newport World Resorts’ production arm, has announced an open casting call for lead and ensemble roles. Interested parties can submit a three-minute audition video to aheb2023@gmail.com singing a track from the musical, along with their CV, a scanned copy of their vaccination card, and a half-body photo. Deadline of submissions is on Aug. 20, 5 p.m. Selected actors will be notified for an in-person audition. The production is looking to cast new male and female actors to play various principal and ensemble roles, including the lead characters of Joy, Hector, Emman, and Anthony. For the older characters, aspirants must be 35 to 45 years old. Their vocal range must be in tenor with strong top notes (old Emman and Hector), high baritone or tenor with strong mid-tones (old Anthony), and alto with strong low tones (old Joy). Dancing skills are not required. For the younger characters, the actors must be 23 to 30 years old, whose vocal range falls under tenor with strong top notes (young Hector and Andre), tenor with strong mid-tones (young Anthony), baritone strong mid and top notes (young Emman), and alto with strong top notes (young Joy). Young Anthony must have good comic timing. Basic dancing skills are required for these roles. A child actress aged 8 to 12 years old with singing talent and acting background is needed to fill the role of Ligaya. Ensemble roles are also open for both males and females aged 20 to 35 years old with good singing and dancing skills. AHEB the musical follows the trials and triumphs of four friends, set to the music of one of the most iconic 1990s OPM bands.

Tala Gil releases new single

EXPECT a sweeter blend of pop on Tala Gil’s latest single, “cherry soda,” under Universal Records Philippines. Tala Gil describes her first 2022 release as “a fun attempt at bubblegum pop,” and the lovechild of two of her chart-topping singles, “nothing personal” and “ain’t leavin’ without you.” “Cherry Soda” is available to stream on all digital music streaming platforms.

EIC on the Movie explores Northern Spain

SPAIN’s northern coast, its rich history and thriving gastronomic society are explored in the new season of EIC on the Move, premiering Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on Metro Channel. Metro Society editor-in-chief and EIC on the Move host Raul Manzano starts his exploration in Galicia, then Santander, the Basque Country, and the city of Bilbao and the resort town of San Sebastian. EIC on the Move airs every Sunday beginning Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. on Metro Channel. It is also available on Sky Cable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70.

Wish Ko Lang celebrates 20 years

THIS August, Saturday afternoon show Wish Ko Lang — hosted by GMA News and Public Affairs mainstay Vicky Morales — celebrates 20 years of granting wishes with cinematic anniversary episodes and its biggest presents to date. For two decades, the award-winning GMA Public Affairs program has made life-changing memories for Filipinos here and abroad by fulfilling wishes via mailed letters. This August, Morales will give the show’s biggest gifts to deserving Filipinos, including a Wish Ko Lang financial assistance amounting to P100,000. The program is also giving away “Instant Wish” packages through its official Facebook page, including home business packages, gadgets, and cash assistance, among others. Shot in high-def C700 cameras, the month-long special features some of the country’s best actors led by Sid Lucero, Bianca Umali, Tessie Tomas, and Claudine Barretto. The anniversary is made extra special with the release of the program’s original soundtrack, to be recorded by Hannah Precillas, Anthony Rosaldo, Jessica Villarubin, and Ysabel Ortega. Wish Ko Lang’s anniversary episodes will begin airing on Aug. 6, 4 p.m., on GMA Network with live streaming on GMA Public Affairs social media accounts. Viewers abroad can watch it as well via GMA Pinoy TV.