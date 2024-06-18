Entertainment News (06/18/24)

1 of 7

BLACKPINK’s Lisa announces solo comeback

LISA (full name: Lalisa Manobal), one of the members of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has uploaded a content clip through her official TikTok account teasing her upcoming solo work. The new song, used as background music in the teaser, can soon be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music. Stay tuned to LISA’s social media pages for more information.

HBO Original series House of the Dragon set for new season

THE HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of the second season on June 17. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it tells the story of House Targaryen. Season two of the hit show stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. It is now available to stream on HBO GO.

Jeepney Jazz’s next guest is Skarlet Brown

FOR the second session of Jeepney Jazz 2024, the Filipinas Heritage Library’s music series, musician Skarlet Brown is set to perform for guests. The concert will take place on June 29, 8 p.m. onwards, in the main lobby of the Ayala Museum in Ayala, Makati City. Tickets, inclusive of food and drink, cost P1,500, with discounted tickets at P1,200 for students, teachers, and Ayala employees, and P1,000 for seniors and PWDs. Sign up via bit.ly/fhl-jeepneyjazz-skarlet.

Eddie Romero films to screen for centennial birth anniversary

NATIONAL Artist for Film Eddie Romero’s centennial birth anniversary will continue with more screenings of his digitally restored films through the CCP Cine Icons special: Eddie Romero @ 100. The Cultural Center of the Philippines, in partnership with the Society of Filipino Archivists for Film, ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula, Cinema One, and the FPJ Archives, will mark the June celebrations by screening the fantasy film Kamakalawa. This 1981 work by Mr. Romero explores the folklore of prehistoric Philippines in an adventure of mortals to the world filled with gods and mythological creatures. It will screen at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Theater on June 25. It is free and open to the public, with a talkback after the film screening.

The Itchyworms to launch craft beer brand with special show

FILIPINO pop-rock icons The Itchyworms are celebrating the release of their own brand of craft beers with a music event that features some of their friends and favorites in the local music scene. “The Itchyworms: Beer o Pag-ibig?” will be graced by Ebe Dancel, Ciudad, Blaster, The Revisors, and The Itchyworms themselves. It takes place at the 123 Block on July 13, 6 p.m. onwards, co-organized by GNN Entertainment Productions. Inspired by the band’s hit “Beer,” the craft beer brand will have two variants: the light and fruity blonde ale “Beer” and the hazy, flowery, bitter-tasting “Pag-ibig.” Entrance to the event is P999 for two people, inclusive of a free six-pack of beer. Early tickets are available via bit.ly/beeropagibig.

Julia Barretto series Secret Ingredient tops Viu Philippines

VIU’s romance series Secret Ingredient, which concluded its run on June 4, marked a first-time collaboration with Julia Barretto, Lee Sang Heon, and Nicholas Saputra. The finale led the show to soar to the top spot on Viu Philippines a week afterwards. Fans can relive the characters’ culinary adventures for free, exclusively on Viu.

Barbie Almalbis, Clara Benin, and more join Munimuni concert

ACCLAIMED singer-songwriters and musicians Barbie Almalbis, Clara Benin, Keiko Necesario, and Sofia Abrogar of Any Names Okay were announced as the special guests of ALEGORYA: A Munimuni Concert, happening at the UP Theater on July 20. The folk-pop band Munimuni revealed the lineup through their social media. “Some of them already have collaborations with us, and some are collaborating with us for the first time. We are excited to see how they will be able to give a different color to our songs,” the band said. Barbie Almalbis in particular contributed vocals to the song “Tupa” on their recently released album, Alegorya.

Willie Revillame unveiIls TV5 comeback show Wil To Win

IN a surprise Facebook Live post, Filipino television host Willie Revillame recently announced the title of his grand comeback show on TV5, Wil To Win. The rebranding of his social media pages from “Wowowin” to “Wil To Win” mark the new partnership with MQuest Ventures, Inc. As with his previous shows, it will have “a commitment to deliver thrilling surprises and exciting prizes for the whole Kapatid community.” An interactive telethon on June 20 will allow fans to ask questions about the new show.