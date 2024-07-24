Entertainment News (07/24/24)

1 of 4

PhilPop Himig Handog finalists release playlist

A COMPILATION featuring the top 12 songs that made it to the final round of this year’s PhilPop Himig Handog songwriting competition has been released. The diverse selection of fully produced tunes was handpicked by the two music institutions, PhilPop and Himig Handog. Some of the artists who interpreted the songs include chart-topping R&B singer Maki, award-winning singer-songwriters Moira and Johnoy Danao, folk-pop singer Ice Seguerra, recording pop artist Jolianne, Cebuano musician Ferdinand Aragon, P-Pop boyband VXON, and newcomers KHIMO; Lyka Estrella, Annrain, and Geca Morales; Kurt Fick; Noah Alejandre; Shantel Cyline and Extrapolation; and FANA and Tiara Shaye. The songs are out now on all digital streaming platforms.

The Ransom Collective’s Leah Halili drops new single

THE RANSOM Collective’s Leah Halili has released her new single, “River by the Sea.” Produced by The Ringmaster’s Francis Lorenzo, the folk-pop track is about finding joy in exploring nature and igniting one’s curiosity about the simplest things in life. It is inspired by Ms. Halili’s trip to Yosemite Park with her family two summers ago. With stripped-down guitars, minimal keys, and banging on wood, the goal was to produce a sonic tapestry. Also contributing to the songwriting aspects is Ms. Halili’s partner, Nikee Bañares. The song will be part of her upcoming six-track EP. “River by the Sea is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Video podcasts gaining traction in PHL says Spotify

PODCASTS aren’t just for listening anymore. Creators are now accompanying their audio with visual components, according to Spotify in a recent study, and the data found 4.5 times increase in video podcast consumption over audio-only podcasts. Additionally, over 60% of the top podcasts in the Philippines now include video elements for an extra layer of interactivity and connection with listeners.

2 Rex Orange County singles out ahead of album

A NEW album by Rex Orange County, titled The Alexander Technique, will be released on Sept. 6 via RCA Records. The album was produced entirely by Rex himself alongside Teo Halm and Jim Reed, the latter a member of the Rex Orange County touring band since its inception, in addition to James Blake who produced and features on “Look Me in the Eyes.” To coincide with the announcement, two new singles with accompanying music videos, “Alexander” and “Guitar Song,” have been released to showcase two distinctly different sides of the album. They are now streaming on all digital music platforms.