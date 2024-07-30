Entertainment News (07/30/24)

1 of 7

GMA Public Affairs launches documentary program

GMA Public Affairs yesterday launched its first digital documentary program, Kara Docs, hosted by veteran documentarist Kara David. It aims to give further insight into significant statistics on social issues. For her first story, Ms. David goes to Sitio Iligan where residents fumble in the dark due to a lack of power supply. The first episode, titled “Sitio Lowbatt,” is now available online on the GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel.

TikTok star Lottie Bie drops debut single

LOTTIE BIE, known for making millions laugh with her funny TikTok skits and creative directing projects, has released her debut single, “Seryoso.” The track dives into finding your voice and being taken seriously. Inspired by her daily interactions with fans, Ms. Bie wrote the song to showcase a different, more genuine side of herself. “I wanted to say, ‘Hey, I write songs, and I like to sing, so here’s a more serious side of me,” she said in a statement. “Seryoso” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Netflix announces Bridgerton season 4 lead character

THE STUDIOS behind the hit romance show Bridgerton, Netflix and Shondaland, have announced that the focus for season four will be the second brother of the family, Benedict Bridgerton. The actor playing the character, Luke Thompson, has begun preparing for his turn as the show’s lead, which will see his bohemian life upended as he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball. Bridgerton season 4 will have eight episodes.



Harold and the Purple Crayon in cinemas in August

THE NEXT kid-friendly movie in theaters this year will be Harold and the Purple Crayon. The film, directed by Carlos Saldanh and starring Zachary Levi, Jemaine Clement, Alfred Molina, and Zooey Deschanel, is brought to the Philippines by Columbia Pictures. It follows the adventurous Harold (played by Mr. Levi) who can make anything come to life simply by drawing it, at least in the world of his book. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, he finds that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible and fall into the wrong hands. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children’s book. It opens in Philippine theaters on Aug. 21.

ABBA tribute concert at Newport World Resorts

FOLLOWING a successful concert last year at Newport World Resorts, the top touring ABBA tribute group is returning to make everyone dance, jive, and have the time of their lives. The concert Mania: The ABBA Tribute will have a performance on Aug. 24 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. From “Dancing Queen” to “Mamma Mia,” the tribute group Mania will perform ABBA’s greatest hits to take audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s. The group formed in 1999 and has been selling out theaters and concert halls internationally ever since. Tickets to Mania: The ABBA Tribute, ranging in price from P1,500 to P7,200, are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

NIKI releases new single ahead of album launch

JAKARTA-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI has dropped her latest single, “Tsunami,” the third one so far off her upcoming album Buzz. The 88rising label star uses the song to compare falling in love to a roaring tidal wave, intended as a soundtrack to everyone’s summer romance. NIKI’s album drop on Aug. 9 will be celebrated by a world tour kicking off in the United States, which will continue in 2025, with Manila dates set for Feb. 11 and 12. “Tsunami” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

Blink Twice coming to cinemas this August

THE ACTION thriller Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, is coming to Philippine cinemas on Aug. 21. The Warner Bros. Picture film follows tech billionaire Slater King (Mr. Tatum) who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Ms. Ackie) at his fundraising gala. They later go on a dream vacation on a private island, but strange things start to happen and Frida begins to question her reality.