Entertainment News (06/04/24)

Miniso launches line of BT21 products

MINISO Philippines launched its BT21 collaboration on June 1 at the SM Mall of Asia. The first wave of the MINISO x BT21 collection is made up of over 113 products, including bags, home items, travel essentials, stationery, and digital items. The prices range from P69 up to P1,499. The collection was first released at the Miniso branch SM Mall of Asia and will be available soon in selected stores nationwide. The second wave of the collection will be coming soon. Miniso is a global lifestyle brand offering various daily life and home essentials, health and beauty products, toys and plushies, stationery, bags, accessories, and even snack items. Miniso Philippines has over 160+ locations nationwide

Jeepney Jazz returns with Brass Rosette

FOR the return of Jeepney Jazz, the Filipinas Heritage Library’s music series, the dynamic band Brass Rosette is set to take guests on a groovy ride. Composed of multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and band leader Nicole Tejedor-Reluya, trombonist and vocalist Vanessa Celestial, and guitarist John Reluya, the band aims to turn back time to the 1920s to the 1950s, when the Philippines reigned supreme in the jazz age of Southeast Asia. The concert will take place on June 8, 8 p.m. onwards, in the main lobby of the Ayala Museum in Ayala, Makati City. Tickets, inclusive of food and drink, cost P1,500, with discounted tickets at P1,200 for students, teachers, and Ayala employees, and P1,000 for seniors and PWDs. Sign up via bit.ly/fhl-jeepneyjazz-brassrosette.

Deadpool & Wolverine tickets now on sale

WHILE the superhero team-up of Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters on July 24, fans can already book tickets now. The film follows Deadpool who returns for a throwdown with an unexpected ally at his side. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The Marvel Studios’ feature film is directed by Shawn Levy.

Taeyeon to star in HK Disneyland featurette

ON June 7, K-pop star Taeyeon will be starring in a Disneyland-set featurette called TAEYEON’s Frozen Journey. It will follow the singer as she explores the wonders of the kingdom of Arendelle at Hong Kong (HK) Disneyland, which opened its World of Frozen some months ago. This Disney+ release accompanies For the First Time in Forever: The Making of the World of Frozen, a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s first and largest Frozen-themed land from the perspective of animatronics creators, costume designers, and cast members. TAEYEON’s Frozen Journey starts streaming on June 7 on Disney+.

Munimuni to stage Alegorya concert this July

FILIPINO indie-folk collective Munimuni will celebrate the release of their second full-length album Alegorya with a major concert on July 20 at the UP Theater in Diliman, Quezon City. ALEGORYA: A Munimuni Concert is named after their latest release, which, according to the five-piece act, carries many strikingly different emotions and thoughts that don’t normally belong to a single collection of songs. The concert will integrate live performances with a chamber setup and a more intricate piece of storytelling. Presented by GNN Entertainment Production, tickets range from P800 to P2,800 and are now on sale at bit.ly/alegoryaconcert.

HBO premieres House of the Dragon season two

THE EIGHT-episode second season of the HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon is coming soon on the platform. The narrative following House Targaryen is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and Tom Glynn-Carney. House of the Dragon season two premieres June 17 on HBO.

Keiko Necesario releases new single

FILIPINO indie singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario has released her new single, “Kahit Pa Anong Mangyari,” a pop-rock confessional that chronicles a challenging period in her married life. “Last year, it came to a point when we only had P700 in our bank account, and we had to figure out what to do because there were bills to pay and other things to think about. During that difficult time, we chose to have faith because we knew and believed that seasons come and go,” Ms. Necesario said in a statement. She then wrote and co-produced the song, with her bassist Charles Bautista assisting with production. “Kahit Pa Anong Mangyari” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Prime Video announces Asian LOL series

THE LATEST of Prime Video’s local adaptations from global fan-favorite series is LOL: Last One Laughing. The comedy show will have Philippine, Indonesian, and Thai versions. The star-studded comedian hosts were also announced: Vice Ganda in the Philippines, Pandji Pragiwaksono in Indonesia, and Siwat Chotchaicharin and Pramote Pathan in Thailand. LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines is set to premiere on July 4, exclusively on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

SB19, Apl.de.Ap collaborate on new song

P-POP boy group SB19 collaborated with Filipino-American hip-hop star Apl.de.Ap on their new song, “Ready,” a club tune that captures the sound of summer, with bombastic beats and sonic builds combining the two artists’ sensibilities. Keith Harris, a longtime collaborator of the Black Eyed Peas, produced the song. According to Apl.de.Ap, Harris blended pop music influences with electronic music elements, dance music, and Afrobeats. Apl.de.Ap penned the lyrics with Jean-Baptiste, Vince Nantes, and Denzel. Meanwhile, SB19’s Pablo and Josue (Radkidz), helped with the production of the track, adding final touches and subtle sonic elements. “Ready” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Dwta drops new single

FOLK-POP artist Dwta, or Jhasmine Villanueva in real life, has released her new single, “Pauwi Na ‘Ko (Dito Ka Na Lang),” via Sony Music Entertainment. The upbeat pop track expresses the excitement of going back home and experiencing a love filled with comfort and security, combining the Filipino and Bicolano languages. “Since I speak both languages fluently, why not just mix them?” the singer said in a statement. It was penned the night before she was headed back to Bicol, and later arranged to blend acoustic elements with pop and bossa nova influences. “Pauwi Na ‘Ko (Dito Ka Na Lang)” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.