Entertainment News (11/07/23)

1 of 7

Action animé City Hunter showing in SM Cinemas

THE FINAL chapter of the 1980s animé series City Hunter, titled City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust, will have a theatrical release in the Philippines, exclusively at SM Cinemas, starting Nov. 8 following a strong box-office run in Japan. The long-awaited theatrical finale centers on Ryo Saeba, a highly skilled gunman and most-sought “sweeper” working tirelessly to get rid of crime in Tokyo. The animé film is based on the latest manga finale where Ryo faces his dark past and stops a new breed of enemies designed to become super soldiers. Celebrating the animé series’ 35th anniversary, City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust is the newest theatrical animé film produced by Aniplex and animated by Sunrise.

Likhang Habi market fair comes to BGC

BRINGING together more than 20 artisans, craftsmen, and designers is a three-day showcase of some of the finest handcrafted products. HABI Philippine Textile Council has announced that the Likhang Habi market fair will have another run on Nov. 10 to 12 at Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. It will feature textiles, shoes made from sustainable materials, limited edition bags and accessories, contemporary home decor, and jewelry. “Every item is a reflection of the remarkable craftsmanship and creativity that defines Philippine culture,” HABI said in a Facebook post. “It’s a chance to witness the convergence of tradition and modernity, sustainability and style, all under one roof.”

ManiPopCon brings LVN’s Ibong Adarna to the big screen

THE MANILA Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon), in partnership with ABS-CBN’s Sagip Pelikula, is bringing Filipino cinema classics to the big screen from Nov. 17 to 19 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay. LVN’s Giliw Ko (1939), Sa Init ng Apoy (1980), Captain Barbell (1973), Tisoy! (1977), Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara (1995), and Omeng Satanasia (1977) are among the films to be screened. The highlight classic is the scanned and digitally enhanced film Ibong Adarna, that was released back in 1941 by LVN Pictures, Inc. Starring Fred Cortes and Mila Del Sol and directed by Vicente Salumbides, the film was inspired by the early 19th century Filipino epic poem. It focuses on brothers Don Juan, Diego, and Pedro who embark on a quest to find the legendary Adarna bird which has healing powers that they believe will cure their father. Sagip Pelikula’s Leonardo “Leo” Katigbak said in a statement that Ibong Adarna is “one of five films from pre-World War II that is known to survive in full.” Schools are encouraged to bring their students to ManiPopCon to enjoy Ibong Adarna in the cinema.

TikTok’s #ForYouPelikula short film fest unveils finalists

SHORT-FORM mobile video platform Tiktok, in collaboration with multi-media company Viva, has officially unveiled the top five entries for the #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival. The finalists — identified for their “exceptional storytelling abilities and creative vision” — are: Kismet by Direk Gen (@directedbygen); Nomi by Pelikula ni Romano (@pelikulaniromano); A short film idea by Novy Recate (@novyrecate); A short film idea by scenki (@scenkiii); and Kambal by AManFullOfBadIdeas (@amanfullofbadideas). The festival’s finale is set to take place at the #ForYouPelikula Awards Night on Nov. 28 at Venice Grand Canal’s Venice Cineplex. It will award the best entry and best short film, both of which come with a cash prize of P50,000.

Hitmakers to perform at Solaire

A NIGHT of music and memories awaits on Dec. 1 with a concert at The Theatre at Solaire showcasing the ensemble known as the Hitmakers. It celebrates the 20-year journey together of 1970s-’80s solo heartthrobs Hajji Alejandro, Marco Sison, Nonoy Zuñiga, and Rey Valera. The concert is titled XXceptional, and features Pops Fernandez as a special guest. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

GMA Integrated News combats misinformation

THE INNOVATIVE online series Facts Talk, launched on Oct. 18, is GMA Integrated News’ effort to combat falsehoods and equip the public with accurate and trustworthy information. Its existing episodes have garnered attention, including the first episode titled “Ano ang mga sign na peke ang beauty at medical products?” which delves into the dangers of medical scams. Using meme journalism, the series tackles serious topics in a manner that appeals to both the Filipino masses and Gen Z. DigiLab Senior Program Manager and Deputy Head Bernice Sibucao said in a statement: “There will be more videos coming out from our Facts Talk title, most of which will be short vertical videos to cater to the emerging digital and social media platforms formats. We made sure to pattern the tone, style, and execution of our videos based on the information-seeking behaviors of our online audience because we believe that to effectively inform the public, you have to meet them where they are.” In collaboration with GMA Integrated News’ citizen journalism arm Balita Ko, it also released a series of informative videos for the recently held Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Episodes available online have reached nearly 400,000 views across multiple platforms.

JP Bacallan releases debut single

FILIPINO newcomer JP Bacallan has released his debut single “Señorita” under Sony Music Entertainment. The track with Latin-inspired grooves, acoustic guitars, and sensuous percussions is dedicated to someone dear to Mr. Bacallan’s heart. “I want to lift her up and let her realize how precious she is to me. I personally wrote this song as my way of expressing appreciation,” he said in a statement. Produced by his constant collaborator Nexxfriday, “Señorita” will be the Pasig-based singer-songwriter’s first project under a major record label after racking up close to a hundred million views on YouTube. He has worked with some of the biggest names in Pinoy hip-hop, including Gloc-9 and Pricetagg, and made a strong impression on mainstream television as one of the contestants of It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment where he wowed the audience with his singing style. JP Bacallan’s “Señorita” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.