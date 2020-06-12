Yasay, ex-regulator who helped oust Estrada dies

Perfecto R. Yasay, Jr., the former corporate regulator who helped oust President Joseph Estrada in 2001, has died. He was 73.

Mr. Yasay, who was battling cancer, died of pneumonia, the United Church of Christ in the Philippines said in a Facebook post, citing Mr. Yasay’s wife Cecile Joaquin. His death was not coronavirus-related, it said.

Mr. Yasay was chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission when he testified against Mr. Estrada in his impeachment trial for corruption. The trial was aborted after the former leader was ousted in a popular street uprising known as the EDSA People Power II.

Nine years later, Mr. Yasay apologized to Mr. Estrada for “hurting and offending him” but said he was not retracting his testimony.

Mr. Yasay ran for vice president in 2010 and lost.

The former corporate regulator in 2016 led President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s pivot to China away from the US as Foreign Affairs secretary. But lawmakers rejected his appointment a year later due to issues about his citizenship.

Mr. Yasay was married to Cecile Joaquin and they had three children. — Norman P. Aquino and Charmaine A. Tadalan









