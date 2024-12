SMART RECYCLE PH is supporting the country’s reforestation efforts by planting trees in exchange for points earned through partners’ recyclable waste contributions.

“This initiative helps keep recyclables away from landfills but, at the same time, contributes to reforestation efforts in the country,” Noelle Anne Cubacub, communications manager at Smart Recycle PH said.

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Editing by Jayson Mariñas