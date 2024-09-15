Digital tools that offer remote patient monitoring can help further preventive healthcare in the Philippines, according to Einstein C. Rojas, a board member of the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations. The implementation of electronic medical records, meanwhile, can go a long way towards improving the patient’s journey, he said.

Read the related article: https://www.bworldonline.com/special-reports/2024/09/09/619446/data-integration-is-the-game-changer-for-philippine-healthcare/

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas