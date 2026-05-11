SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, is the official premium mobility partner of the ASEAN 2026 Summit. “As the Philippines hosts this historic gathering of regional leaders, BMW is providing a diverse, world-class fleet to ensure the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and executive comfort,” said the company in a release.

The partnership is highlighted by a specialized fleet tailored to the specific needs of the summit’s high-ranking participants. BMW Philippines will deploy 25 units of the BMW 760i Protection. Reserved exclusively for heads of state, these “specialized high-security sedans offer an impenetrable sanctuary, meeting the most stringent international standards for ballistic and blast resistance without compromising on flagship luxury.” Aside from these, the company will provide 70 units of the BMW X3 30e xDrive for visiting diplomats. “These plug-in hybrid Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) provide the perfect balance of electrified efficiency and versatile performance for the summit’s busy transport schedule,” maintained the company. Lastly, 30 units of the BMW i5 eDrive40, first made available earlier in January, are fully electric executive sedans conscripted to serve the summit, “spearheading the event’s commitment to zero-tailpipe-emission mobility and sustainable innovation.”

Throughout the duration of the summit, BMW’s technical teams will provide 24/7 support to ensure the fleet remains in peak operational condition, reflecting the brand’s commitment to excellence and its support for the region’s diplomatic milestones.