ASTARA PHILIPPINES-LED GAC Motor Philippines is offering deals this month — ranging from discounts, low down payment options, to flexible payment plans.

The Emzoom crossover SUV line gets the following discounts: Emzoon 1.5 GS DCT (less P153,900), Emzoom 1.5 GB DCT (less P153,900), and Emzoom 1.5 GL DCT (less P184,900). The GS8 2.0 GT AT is now priced at P2.148 million, after a P250,000 discount. The Empow sedan receives the following price cuts: Empow 1.5 GB DCT (P300,000) and Empow GE DCT (P20,000). Meanwhile, the Emkoo 1.5 GL DCT crossover is now priced at P1.463 million (less P35,000), while the Emkoo 2.0 Hybrid DCT now goes for P1.653 million (less P45,000).

The M8 luxury MPV gets a P120,000 discount on its M8 Master GL variant (now at P2.878 million), and P160,000 for its M8 Master GX variant (now at P3.788 million). Lastly, the M6 Pro GS is now priced at P1.178 million (less P100,000), and the M6 Pro GL goes for P1.553 million (less P45,000).

GAC Motor Philippines is also offering a range of flexible financing. Customers can choose low down payment plans starting at P43,000 for select models, along with affordable monthly payments from P22,750 for models like the Emzoom 1.5 GS DCT. Other financing plans with flexible terms are also available to suit different preferences and budgets. All GAC Motor vehicles come with an after-sales warranty for five years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Customers also receive 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for the first year of purchase.