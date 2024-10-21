Modern family

1 of 6

Revised Kia Carnival gets ‘fuel-efficient’ diesel, new look, and tech

By Dylan Afuang

WHILE THE NEW Kia Carnival boasts bolder styling, and new convenience and safety technologies, the South Korean car maker’s family-oriented, luxury MPV continues to be powered by a diesel engine, particularly in the local market.

Launched worldwide early this year, the revised fourth-generation Carnival was introduced here by the ACMobility-led Kia Philippines. In its mid-cycle refresh, aside from the aforementioned changes, the model even arrived in select markets in hybrid-electric form. The new MPV retails in EX (P2.88 million) and SX (P3.368 million) variants.

“The Carnivals that we had were always diesel-powered, and we believe that our customers still appreciate diesel power,” said Kia Philippines Chief Operating Officer Brian Buendia to “Velocity,” explaining the company’s decision to retain the fuel sipper for its legacy, seven-seat MPV offering.

Sold locally across four iterations since 2001, the Carnival is “the longest active nameplate in the Kia Philippines lineup,” the company described. The firm’s leadership even boasted to the media that this current model, upon which this new MPV is based, recently outsold a model of the same type but made by a Japanese auto brand.

“We are considering it in the pipeline, but for now we will focus on the diesel variant,” Mr. Buendia said when asked about the possibility of a local introduction of the hybrid-powered Carnival.

“The (Carnival’s diesel engine) is one of the most fuel-efficient available,” the executive boasted. “Customers know about this because the pre-updated model had a similar engine, and this new model’s engine has new enhancements that will make it more fuel-efficient.”

Both the Carnival variants are powered by a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine that Kia dubs as the Smartstream unit. It produces 202hp and 440Nm of torque, and spins the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is supported by four-wheel independent suspension and a unibody architecture, which promise high levels of refinement.

The restyling is built on Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. Upfront, Kia’s trademark Tiger Nose Grille is made wider for enhanced visual heft. Headlights run atop the grille, then drop vertically at the sides to create the “Star Map” design. At the back, the Carnival’s taillights also repeat the Star Map motif.

Inside, a curved display blends two 12.3-inch screens, and feature standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Controls for the three-zone climate and audio share the same set of buttons. USB Type C inputs and a ventilated wireless charger for the SX complete the onboard tech.

For safety, the new model receives eight air bags. A 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors are standard, with the SX getting side sensors. Drive Wise, the car maker’s advanced driver assistance suite, is also included with the SX model.

Both Carnival variants receive power-adjustable front seats, with the top-rung SX adding heating and ventilation. Second-row occupants are treated to captain seats that are even ventilated in the range-topping model. The third-row seats fold in a 60/40 split. A panoramic sunroof allows more light to filter in the Carnival SX.

Standard in the Carnival range is Kia Philippines’ five-year or 160,000-km warranty, as are 24/7 roadside assistance, emergency towing, minor onsite repairs, and medical assistance.