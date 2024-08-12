Past, present, future

1 of 6

MG Gallery shows brand’s century-long heritage, current and future models for PHL market

By Dylan Afuang

MG PHILIPPINES recently opened the MG Gallery in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City, and it serves a myriad of purposes for the brand and its customers here. The business also represents Morris Garage’s local expansion with official distributor SAIC Motor Philippines (SMP).

Located at 1229 Quezon Avenue, the Gallery ultimately becomes “the brand’s showcase showroom to potential customers,” the local distributor explained in a release.

The opening of the MG Gallery coincides with the 100th anniversary of its founding in England in 1924. It was then acquired by Chinese SAIC Motor Corp. in the 2000s. The latter company’s local arm, meanwhile, marked one year in business last July.

“Customers can enjoy a look at the full lineup of available (vehicles) from the British-born manufacturer, as well as have any immediate inquiries answered (by MG sales officials),” the statement continued. Customers intending to purchase will then be directed to their preferred MG dealership.

Boasting a showroom floor that can accommodate 10 vehicles, the “MG Gallery aims to build more interest for the British-born global brand as it will showcase both current and upcoming (MG) EV (battery-electric), HEV (hybrid-electric), and ICE (internal combustion) models.”

“We are fueled by our ambition to make MG one of the top automotive brands in the Philippines,” SMP President Felix Jiang announced in his message during the opening of the brand’s showroom.

“The Gallery is the first major step in our ambitious goal,” he continued. “And this will be followed soon by two more flagship showrooms: MG Greenhills (in San Juan City) and MG Alabang (in Muntinlupa City), to officially open in the coming months.”

Lining the Gallery’s walls are a graphic timeline of MG’s history, as well as photos and information about the marque’s classic models. MG Philippines is also searching for an old, but mint-condition, MG to display in the space, SMP Digital Customer Experience Manager Pattice Tenorio told the media at the sidelines of the opening.

Other amenities of the MG Gallery include service bays with an AC EV charger, and a cafe and customer lounge. Soon, the establishment will have a DC charger out in front to accommodate traveling MG drivers, serve as an SMP-led events venue, and become a sales and technical training center for the brand’s sales and service personnel.

Alongside the opening, SMP also previewed the L7 battery-electric sedan made by the car maker’s IM luxury sub-brand. The company aims to introduce IM here, but as of this writing, it has not revealed specific timing about a formal launch.

The L7 features a cabin with a unique two-spoke steering wheel, infotainment and driver display screens that span the whole dashboard, and wood inlays, all wrapped in a sleek exterior.

Powering the EV are two electric motors delivering 571hp and 725Nm of torque, and a 100-kWh battery that enables a manufacturer-claimed range of 615km, per the model’s spec sheet.

For more information, the public can reach MG Philippines via its official hotlines (02) 5318-8429 or 0917-702-0449, and Instagram (mg_philippines).