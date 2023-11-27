Picking up on exclusivity and style

1 of 3

Isuzu PHL introduces accessorized, 200-unit D-Max Limited

By Dylan Afuang

EXTERIOR ENHANCEMENTS and a limited production run distinguish the D-Max Limited, the latest variant added to the pickup truck model by Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC), from the now seven trims that comprise the model range.

Available exclusively in a black paint finish, the Isuzu D-Max Limited aims to present a rugged appeal through accessories such as a blackout grille bearing a red Isuzu logo, red cabin floor mats, variant-exclusive side steps, and gray decals drawn across the vehicle’s sides and tailgate.

The truck’s lofty 260-mm ground clearance can be attributed to its new nitrogen-charged shock absorbers, as well as black 17-inch wheels wrapped in thick 295/70-series Yokohama Geolandar tires that promise to improve the grip of this rear-wheel-drive truck on more extreme terrain.

Based on the D-Max 3.0L 4×2 LS-A variant, this variant is priced at P1.58 million and, as IPC Assistant Division Head for Sales Robert D. Carlos told the media at the sidelines of the model’s launch, comes only in 200 examples.

IPC might retail more units of the accessorized truck should there be greater customer demand for it, the executive added. The variant has also benefited from the excise tax exemption on double-cab pickup trucks, Mr. Carlos confirmed to “Velocity” when asked about the model’s pricing.

Since it’s based on the 4×2 LS-A trim, the D-Max Limited is powered by the same 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which courses its 187hp and 450Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed Aisin automatic transmission.

“In the pickup market, the volume driver is the 4×2 models,” Mr. Carlos said in reply to a question from “Velocity” about the reason behind the D-Max Limited coming only in two-wheel-drive configuration amid four-wheel-drive competition.

“In the work-and-leisure setting, a 4×2 is a vehicle you can drive Monday to Friday in the city, and camping for the weekend. That’s why we launched the Limited as a 4×2,” he added, suggesting that two-wheel-drive vehicles are ideal for the majority of drivers as they outnumber those who regularly drive off-road.

Elsewhere, the model continues its similarities with the LS-A version, being equipped with halogen headlights and foglights, gray door handles, gray side mirror caps, a bedliner, a cargo extender, over-fenders, and roof rails that Isuzu claimed can carry 100kg.

The cabin’s dashboard features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The screen can also project a clinometer, which measures the pickup’s angle of elevation, a feature commonly seen in vehicles tailored to travel up mountains.

The driver faces a 4.2-inch multi-info display, while a six-speaker sound system, bucket front seats, fabric upholstery, rear A/C vents, a rear USB charging port, a rear center armrest, and a tilt and telescopic steering column comprise the list of equipment.

Safety is provided by a pair of airbags up front, anti-lock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, front and rear skid plates, rear parking sensors, and a reverse camera.