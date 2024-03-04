UnionBank Shell Power card holders can enjoy rewards from Shell fuels, service centers

By Dylan Afuang

IT’S NO SECRET that cars cost a pretty penny. Aside from the vehicle’s acquisition price, related expenses extend to the car’s registration and insurance — as well as to the costs of upkeep, fuel, and toll fees that cars require and accrue over time. Second only to owning a home, car ownership is, after all, considered as one of the biggest purchases one can make.

With the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card — launched a few weeks ago by Union Bank of the Philippines and Shell Philippines Corp. whose partnership spans 25 years — motorists can still reap rewards as they face the inevitable expenses brought by fluctuating fuel prices, toll fees, or vehicle maintenance services.

For instance, holders of the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card can refuel their cars at Shell stations nationwide — and on the mobility firm’s fuel products alone, they can save up to P15,000 annually, as estimated by UnionBank Senior Executive Vice-President and Head of Consumer Banking Manoj Varma and Shell Philippines VP and General Manager for Mobility Randy Del Valle.

At the card’s recent launch event at Bonifacio Global City, executives of the bank and mobility company boasted that card users have the chance to benefit from rebates of five percent or up to P4 off per liter on Shell Fuels, and a 10% discount on Shell lubricants purchased in the brand’s stations through Shell Go+.

On top of these, savings for card holders increase thanks to the five percent rebate on tolls and auto shops nationwide, a press release added.

Meanwhile, those who apply for the card at any Shell station can enjoy a discount of P8 per liter on their first fuel purchase. Card applicants during the card’s promotional period, which runs until April 30, 2024, can also benefit from zero annual fees for life.

“At Shell, we’re all about making the journeys of our customers better, and this collaboration with UnionBank sets out to do just that, by providing more value for our customers,” Mr. Del Valle stated. “Whether you’re going to Shell for fuels, stopping over at Shell Café for a break or ensuring your car is roadworthy — the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card has something to help you along your way.”

A press release continued, “The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is more than just a credit card — it’s a lifestyle companion for the smart motorist.” It is boasted that the card can “allow users to shop, dine, and travel with ease” enabled by its “global acceptance and Visa security features.”

Those interested to apply for the UnionBank Shell card can visit www.unionbankph.com/r/GetUBShellPowerCardnow.