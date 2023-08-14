Hybrid power to the people

1 of 5

The Yaris Cross is now the most affordable electrified Toyota here

By Dylan Afuang

REPRESENTING a car maker known for championing hybrid power, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently launched its most compact and attainable hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) to date — the Yaris Cross.

The Yaris Cross is now the gateway to the hybrid roster of Toyota cars — comprised of the Corolla Cross and RAV4 SUVs, the Corolla Altis and Camry sedans, and Zenix MPV — that boast a smaller carbon footprint and fuel consumption through the melding of gasoline and electric power.

Even if an internal-combustion-engine-only option is available, the limelight obviously belongs to its hybrid version. This much was gleaned at the crossover’s launch at TMP’s showcase of its HEV range called the “Go Electrified with Toyota” at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig over the weekend. Lexus Philippines also flaunted its HEVs and fully electric RZ at the venue.

“In Toyota, we believe in a multiple pathway approach to achieve carbon neutrality,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto stated in a release. “The way to maximize the environmental benefits of electrified vehicles is through widespread adoption. That is why (TMP offers) the widest range of (HEVs) in the market.”

Retailing for P1.598 million, the top-spec Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV version is the lone hybrid in the range — P82,000 more affordable than the Corolla Cross HEV. Meanwhile, the conventionally powered variants, 1.5 G CVT and 1.5 V CVT, are priced at P1.199 million and P1.296 million to P1.306 million, respectively. A Scarlet Pearl finish can be optioned on the V model for an additional P10,000.

A CVT, front-wheel drive drivetrain, and 1.5-liter engine (good for 106hp and 138Nm) are shared across Yaris Cross models. The hybrid powertrain option employs the same 1.5-liter mill with an Atkinson Cycle and is paired with an electric motor. The gas-powered engine in the HEV provides 90hp and is linked to an electric motor generating 79hp.

The Toyota HEV system continues to work in its tried-and-tested ways. When there’s sufficient charge in the battery and depending on the driving mode, the gas engine deactivates, and the vehicle can travel on low speeds for short distances solely on electric power. During faster speeds, the motor provides the engine additional boost — saving fuel in the process.

There’s no need to plug the car when the lithium-ion battery is depleted or requires charging. It gets energy through the engine and recuperates kinetic energy when the vehicle decelerates.

The attractions of the Yaris Cross go beyond its running gear.

This crossover measures 4,310-mm long, 1,770-mm wide, and 1,615-mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,620mm and ground clearance of 210mm. In comparison, the Corolla Cross is 4,460-mm long, 1,620-mm tall, and has a 2,640-mm wheelbase. The Yaris Cross 1.5 G has 17-inch alloy wheels, while the 1.5 V and 1.5 S HEV get 18-inch rollers. The V and S HEVs are available in two-tone paint.

Inside, eight-way power-adjustable seats and a power tailgate are standard on the middle and top grades. All versions come with a digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen audio display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. Exclusive to the 1.5 HEV S is a Pioneer six-speaker sound system and full-length panoramic sunroof.

For heightened safety, the 1.5 V CVT and 1.5 S HEV come with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a pre-collision system, auto high beam, lane tracing aid, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. These models also include a 360-degree camera, but all trim levels feature front and rear parking sensors, a built-in dash cam, and six air bags.

So far, the Yaris Cross appears to be a sustainable and well-appointed choice — but given its price, will it be a sales success? One can be optimistic, since the more expensive Corolla Cross — as shared by Mr. Okamoto to “Velocity” — is so far the most popular Toyota hybrid locally.

When asked whether we can expect more affordable Toyota HEVs, Mr. Okamoto answered, “We aim to launch a sedan and MPV in a few years’ time.”

There will be no stopping Toyota from bringing hybrid power to the people.