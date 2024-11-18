Aion the prize

1 of 9

GAC’s EV brand expands in Southeast Asia, arrives in PHL

By Dylan Afuang

AION, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) arm of China-headquartered auto group GAC Motor — which claims to be the third-largest battery BEV brand globally — has arrived in what its officials describe as a “promising” market.

Serving as Aion’s local distributor is Dangdang New Energy Auto Service Philippines Ltd. Corp. “GAC Aion is accelerating its global expansion strategy and has already entered markets in nine ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia,” Aion Southeast Asia Regional Sales Director Ding Zhiwei stated during the event that marked the brand’s arrival, which also coincided with the opening of the brand’s dealership and headquarters in Makati City.

“The Philippines, as the fourth-largest automotive market in ASEAN, has a large population and immense potential. From January to June this year, the passenger car market here achieved 17.8% year-on-year growth despite challenging circumstances,” he reported, explaining the brand’s confidence in its local arrival.

Mr. Zhiwei also cited the Philippine government’s National Electric Vehicle Development Roadmap as another motivator for the company to establish a presence here. In a release, meanwhile, Aion said that it is “committed to investing in local talent and contributing to the Philippine economy through job creation and economic growth.”

Aion “ranks among the top three global new energy vehicle manufacturers,” Mr. Zhiwei continued. “In 2023, we achieved a total sales volume of 480,000 vehicles, reflecting 77% year-over-year growth, and setting a new world record by surpassing one million cumulative production and sales units in just four years and eight months.”

It was also boasted that GAC Aion, established in 2017 and whose name stands for “AI (artificial intelligence) on the road,” has pioneered notable EV technologies and operates a complete industry chain. These include a bulletproof magazine BEV battery that does not catch fire, and the Star Spirit architecture which supports Level 4 autonomous driving. “We have built (our own) supply chain for batteries, electric drives, and energy — making us one of the few automakers in the world with a complete industry chain,” the official added.

Located at 2287 Chino Roces Extension Avenue, Aion Makati is the brand’s first dealership in the Philippines. Aside from serving as the brand’s local headquarters, the facility, which spans 1,420 sq.m., features a six-unit display area, a vehicle magazine display, an EV platform, and an after-sales service area. The showroom is open from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays and holidays, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The brand also confirmed the signup of three dealer partners in Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao. As of this writing, Aion Philippines is offering the ES sedan (P1.358 million) and Y Plus crossover (P1.498 million and P1.698 million for its two variants). During the brand’s arrival event, the company handed over to its first 10 customers the keys to their vehicles.

“With driving range from 500km to 700km, Aion (cars) effectively eliminate range anxiety, making long-distance travel more accessible,” the company boasted in a statement.

For information on the brand and its lineup, the public is invited to follow Aion Philippines on Facebook (facebook.com/AIONPhilippines) and Instagram (instagram.com/AIONPhilippines).