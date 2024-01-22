GAC Motor launches Alabang dealership

1 of 2

GAC MOTOR PHILIPPINES closed 2023 with the inauguration of a new dealership. GAC Motor Alabang was opened Dec. 14, with the affair attended by executives from GAC International (China), local distributor Astara Philippines, and dealer-partner AutoIcon. This grew the brand’s dealership network to 20 locations.

Guests also consisted of bank partners and other VIPs, who were treated to an exclusive preview of the M8 and M6 Pro, set to be formally launched early this year. The new MPVs “are the first installment of six vehicles that the company plans to launch in 2024,” said GAC Motor Philippines in a release.

“We have a solid trust in AutoIcon, and we believe that with our partnership and support for each other, they shall continue to contribute greatly to the stellar growth of the GAC Motor brand in the country,” said Astara Philippines Managing Director Raoul Picello.

GAC Motor Alabang is the first showroom in the Philippines that mirrors GAC’s global showroom standards. The 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility can display up to four vehicles and provides full operational support for all GAC Motor vehicles. It has six car bays equipped with diagnostic systems. All vehicles sold by the dealer are covered by a five-year warranty, 24-hour emergency roadside assistance, free preventive maintenance service for the first 5,000 kilometers, and customer programs.

“We at Astara Philippines wholeheartedly congratulate and extend our appreciation to AutoIcon on the opening of GAC Motor Alabang. We are driven by our mutual commitment to deliver exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service to all. The comprehensive facility of our new dealership in Alabang serves as a key stepping stone in our drive to deliver the GAC Motor brand promise of excellence to the Filipinos, giving them a fully equipped facility in the southern part of Metro Manila,” said GAC Motor Philippines Brand Head Franz Decloedt.