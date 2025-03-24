Hongqi Philippines eyes ‘major expansion’

1 of 2

WITH A HISTORY dating back to 1958, Chinese auto marque Hongqi has been “synonymous with uncompromising elegance, crafting vehicles that served global leaders,” said Hongqi Philippines. Introduced in the Philippine market in 2023, the luxury brand is demonstrating its commitment through the expansion of its dealership network. After establishing a flagship showroom in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Hongqi has broadened its presence to include new locations in Manila Bay, Alabang, and Quezon City. This strategic growth ensures that more Filipinos have access to Hongqi’s luxury vehicles, including both all-electric and internal combustion engine models. The expansion reflects Hongqi’s “dual-power approach” and its aim to meet the increasing demand for premium automobiles in the Philippines.

Spearheading Hongqi’s charge are the flagship H9 sedan, and the E-HS9, Hongqi’s all-electric SUV.

“The H9 and E-HS9 are just the beginning of a new era for Hongqi, a new bold and sustainable direction,” asserted Hongqi Philippines President Rashid Delgado. Hongqi is poised to expand its presence throughout 2025 and beyond. “By granting the Filipino market full access to the pinnacle of automotive luxury with new showrooms, new models, and a new direction, Hongqi dares drivers to defy standards.”

With Hongqi, Filipinos don’t just get groundbreaking vehicles with commanding designs; they seize the opportunity to express their individuality and rewrite the rules. To see the complete lineup, drop by Honqi dealerships at BGC, Manila Bay, Alabang or Quezon City, or visit https://www.hongqi.ph. Follow the company on Facebook (hongqi.philippines) and Instagram (hongqi.ph).