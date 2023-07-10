FOODPANDA LOGISTICS PHILIPPINES held nine “special days of rewards and activities” in tribute to hardworking “ka-panda” delivery partners. Benefits included an exclusive fuel discount which allowed partners to gas up with a discount of P9 per liter at Seaoil gas stations across the country.

During the height of the many fuel hikes last year, Foodpanda Logistics established tie-ups with several fuel providers offering exclusive discounts to delivery partners, and assisting them in enrolling for the fuel subsidy program of the national government. Foodpanda Logistics Philippines Operations Manager Ruben Mariano highlighted the P9 discount per liter of fuel as one of the treats for their riders, saying, “We wanted to recognize the efforts of one of our largest stakeholders, our ‘ka-pandas.’”

With the expansion of the Foodpanda delivery fleet, bikers, e-scooters and walkers also enjoyed special rewards. Double Bamboo Rewards, where delivery partners earned twice the “Bamboos” for every successful delivery, was also in effect. The rewards program allows delivery partners to earn points in-app for every completed delivery and redeem them later for various items, such as vouchers, merchandise, electronics, vehicle accessories and more. For the nine-day special celebration, ‘ka-pandas’ also got to exchange their Bamboos for cash.

Partners had the opportunity to join a nationwide raffle with prizes ranging from smartphones, e-bikes, to motorcycles. A special sale on Foodpanda gear was also held.

“We believe that these items will help them in their daily livelihood. But all year round, we have partnerships with leading motorcycle dealers nationwide to provide accessible and flexible motorcycle loan options as well as exclusive deals on equipment and accessories for their vehicles,” added Mr. Mariano.

Partners received an additional P9 for every tip made on the app. Earlier this year, the double tip campaign was launched where, for a day, delivery partners could earn twice the amount of tips received from customers on the Foodpanda app. To help them augment their income, the company also provides special incentives based on accomplished tasks. They will also be offered exclusive and enticing incentives for successful deliveries as part of the anniversary surprises.

Mr. Mariano mentioned that these incentives aim to help delivery partners at this time when prices of basic commodities are rising. “We have been investing in incentives they can get from accomplishing particular milestones or quests, and by ramping it up during this special occasion, we can be of greater assistance to them,” he announced.

“Ka-panda” Denyo Jovero from Manila expressed his gratitude to the company for the special treats. “Malaking tulong po ito sa aming mga riders kaya lubos kaming nagpapasalamat (This is a big help to us riders, so we are deeply grateful), ” he shared.

Foodpanda Logistics also recently visited the areas of Pampanga and Bulacan for its Panda Patrol Hub roadshow, where partners experienced games and activities, learn more about the support and assistance afforded to them, and provide a support hub for their concerns.

“It’s important that we personally hear what our delivery partners have to say and get to see them face to face. This way, we can address their concerns on the spot and make them feel that we truly value the ka-panda community,” Mr. Mariano shared. The roving bus is set to visit more cities and provinces in Luzon this month, along with areas in Visayas and Mindanao in the coming months.