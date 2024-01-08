Community competition

1 of 2

Season 2 winners of the MSCC Miata Spec Series awarded

THERE’S SOMETHING really beautiful about having a Mazda Miata race series in the Philippines — and I’m not just talking about the spectacle of seeing this many MX-5s. I’m talking about the energy and philosophy behind it. You see, a Mazda Miata race is a gentleman’s (or gentlewoman’s) race — period. Participants race hard, but at the end of the day, they’re all family. So, people have an elevated respect for preserving each other’s vehicles. It’s a very unique dynamic that is birthed out of each Miata owner’s passion for the iconic car, and for driving.

Something magical happens in there because behind the steering wheel of a Miata, enthusiasts not only discover its incredible balance and agility, but they begin to embrace a special ethos — that which is founded on an intangible connection between man and machine, that it basically elevates the driving experience to an art form. Does that sound too profound for you? I can tell you that this energy is real — I’ve hung out with these people myself, and it’s truly something to write about.

It’s therefore been very nice that the MSCC (Manila Sports Car Club) Miata Spec Series has continued on to a second season in 2023. And before the year formally ended, the victors were awarded at the Manila Polo Club.

The MSCC Miata Spec Series Awarding Gala unfolded as a kaleidoscope of automotive enthusiasm. Mazda Philippines President and CEO Steven Tan pointed out during his opening remarks that while one prominent element of the race series is the iconic car, the other element is certainly the driver. He also shared how happy he was to witness how the race series brought different combinations of people together: father and child, husband and wife, and the like.

The race season itself also turned out to be quite exciting, as it was hard to tell until the very end who was going to win. Some were only leading by two points before the last race — so it could have been any driver’s race. And each leg was hard fought.

Windy Imperial attested, “It may not be the biggest, but it is the best race series to join! There is no coincidence that the Miata is the best-selling roadster ever. It’s the most-raced sports car, too!” He also emphasized that not a single Miata has ever retired because of reliability issues — even if it’s racing hard. He went on to say that this is only evidence of “the strength of the car, and also the strength of the organization behind it.”

And as each category winner enjoyed recognition on stage, the energy in the room also exuded the spirit of camaraderie among people united by their shared affection for the charming roadster. The occasion did not just celebrate victories on the asphalt, but the significance of a community bound by a passion for driving.

So it appears that when on the racetrack, each Mazda Miata becomes not just a contender, but also some kind of a conduit for enthusiasts to channel their ardor for driving pleasure into. This way, I suppose, everybody wins!

Congratulations to all the race victors!