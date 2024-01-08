BEGINNING this year, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket will be renamed “Bosch Mobility Aftermarket” and realigned with the Bosch Mobility business. “With this step, Bosch is reacting to the changes in the market and is actively shaping the future of mobility in view of changing customer requirements,” the company said in a release. “Mobility Aftermarket” is thought to reflect idea of understanding mobility as a whole and using the opportunities resulting from the changes together with partners and customers. “The core of the business is being preferred and leading partner for the maintenance and repair of vehicles over lifetime, and to offer the attractive and sustainable solutions, thus leading the industry in the new era of ‘Mobility Aftermarket,’” continued the statement.