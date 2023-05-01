CAR SHOPPING entails a lot of checking, and that includes performing test drives to ensure that one gets the best value and satisfaction for the major purchase decision. For those looking for a new vehicle, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) will be at this year’s Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival from May 4 to 7. The event is organized by Sunshine Television (STV), and will take place at Block 16, SM Mall of Asia Grounds, Pasay City from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and is open to the public.

Available models at the Honda booth are the BR-V, City, Brio, Civic, and HR-V. Aside from a “safe and fun” test of Honda’s latest models, treats and exclusive offers await those who will register, test drive, and reserve during the event.

“Filipino customers, for many years now, have proven the safety, superior value, efficiency and reliability of their Honda. And Honda will continue to design and improve our vehicles in a way that will give our customers more joy and confidence in their decision to choose us. This is why we look forward to participating in events such as the Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival where we have more opportunities for the motoring public to experience the advanced technology, safety, driving feel, and comfort of our models,” said HCPI President Rie Miyake.

For more information about Honda vehicles and latest offers, including periodic maintenance services and a cost guide for all models, visit www.hondaphil.com and check out the virtual showroom, or visit any of the 37 authorized Honda Cars dealerships nationwide.