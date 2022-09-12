SEAOIL, the leading independent fuel company in the Philippines, reiterated its pledge to deliver excellent customer experience through its Alagang Seaoil campaign. Aside from caring for its customers via innovative products and services, delivered even during the challenging times such as at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seaoil — through the Seaoil Foundation — continues to implement relevant programs.

“As we slowly transition into a post-COVID world, we will double our efforts in fostering the Alagang Seaoil way of doing things within and outside the organization. If there’s anything the past two years have taught us, it’s that we serve our customers best when we adapt to the present realities and innovate continuously to address their needs. They can count on us to consistently deliver products and services with genuine care,” said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu.

At the height of the pandemic, Seaoil partnered with Locq, OPC to give customers some relief over volatile fuel prices through the PriceLocq mobile app. The company said there are now over 200,000 PriceLocq app users that are able to buy and store fuel for future use before a series of price hikes. To further add convenience for its users, the RFID top-up feature was recently added in the app to enable customers with Autosweep RFID accounts to also reload through the PriceLocq app. Easytrip compatibility will be added soon, said the company.

Seaoil also recently opened its second LubeServ branch in San Fernando, Pampanga to offer change oil and preventive maintenance services to customers based in the Central Luzon area. Apart from its fuels, Seaoil also made STP additives available in its lubricant product line when it expanded its partnership with the international oil treatment brand STP last November. Three more Lubeserv branches located in Cavite and Caloocan are expected to open by the end of 2022.

More customers will have access to quality products and value-added programs as Seaoil is set to close the year with over 700 stations nationwide. The firm also recently broke ground on its Zamboanga Bulk Terminal in May this year, scheduled to open by the end of 2023. It is Seaoil’s 12th terminal nationwide, and will serve retail and industrial customers in the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the neighboring islands of Tawi-Tawi, Jolo, and Sulu.

Award-winning actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Anne Curtis-Smith was recently introduced as the brand ambassador for the Alagang Seaoil campaign. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this campaign that promotes a culture of care for the Filipino community,” she commented.