CHANGAN MOTOR Philippines, Inc. (CMPI), the official distributor of Changan automobiles in the country, conducted the first of a series of executive sessions for leaders of its dealership network. “ChanganVerse” was held at the CMPI national headquarters in Calamba City, Laguna.

The day-long conference showcased talks on trends, challenges, and applications of new and upcoming technology to automotive retail. The conference aimed to keep the Changan Philippines dealership network ready for the evolving dynamics of the customer journey and therefore aligned with Changan International Corp.’s (CIC) bid to engage new global markets with its brand of future-forward automotive technology.

Invited to share their insights were several of the country’s “gurus and advocates of digital” — Dito CME Holdings COO Dr. Donald Patrick Lim, Union Bank of the Philippines Senior Vice-President for Customer Experience Group Jaypee Soliman, Havas Media Ortega Chairman and CEO Jos Ortega, and Philippine Software Industry Association President Jonathan de Luzuriaga. Christine Go, consultant of Development Dimensions International, gave a special lecture on business continuity in the digital age. The conference host was CNN Philippines Director for News and Senior Anchor Rico Hizon.

“Apart from the usual performance reporting, we wanted to make our yearly dealers’ conference relevant and real to today’s landscape,” noted CMPI President and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo. “It is a must for the entire network to be constantly learning and updating because to thrive and succeed in this digital world, we must always put our customers at the front and center of everything we do — connecting with them where, when, and how they want it.”