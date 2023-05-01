Dibs on the Lexus RZ 450e

1 of 5

TOMORROW is quite the momentous day for Lexus Philippines as it presents to our market the very first pure-electric model of the luxury brand: the Lexus RZ. We don’t want to preempt all the good stuff you’ll get to know at the launch, but we can tell you this much: The sole (for now) 450e variant is engaging to drive and yes, very Lexus. “Velocity” was invited last week to join only a handful of media practitioners given dibs on a couple of fresh-smelling RZs. We got to ride and drive a Sonic-Iridium-colored vehicle.

We think the RZ will be a game-changer — not in the least because Lexus has already established itself in the electrified mobility arena through its hybrids, long before everyone else went that route. Now, it has opened the lid on full electrification. We think Toyota won’t be far behind. — Kap Maceda Aguila