UAAGI welcomes new head for Chery and Lynk & Co

Industry veteran Franz Decloedt makes a move

LAST WEEK, the United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) celebrated the Chinese New Year a day in advance – hosting a luncheon for members of the media, content creators, and bank partners.

The moment we received the invite, many of us in the press already surmised it wasn’t going to be just another get-together. Word was going around that UAAGI had recruited a new executive – one who had just left another large auto distributor.

I’m referring, of course, to one-time GAC head Franz Decloedt from Madrid-based Astara (which also handles JAC, JMC, and Peugeot here). UAAGI had been one executive short with the departure of Froilan Dytianquin, formerly group managing director before he announced he was stepping down to attend to “urgent personal matters” early in the year.

Following presentations of executives for specific UAAGI-administered brands BAIC, Chery, Foton, and Lynk & Co, UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin stepped up to the podium and declared, “While we work toward expanding our market share and achieving greater growth, we remain equally committed to developing the exceptional team behind UAAGI’s brands. I’m immensely proud of the men and women of the (group) who continue to help bring their expertise. Their dedication has been the driving force behind the outstanding portfolio of automotive brands and our industry-leading after-sales service.”

He paused, then continued, “On that note, I am thrilled to introduce another valuable addition to the UAAGI family. Please join me in welcoming Mr. Franz Decloedt (who) brings with him extensive experience in the Philippine automotive industry, and we are confident that his leadership will propel these brands to even greater heights.”

Franz Decloedt, who assumes the role of brand head for both Chery and Lynk & Co, flashed a wide smile and said, “It is both an honor and a pleasure to stand before you today. I’m sure many of you are surprised to see me today. I’ll be honest, I’m also surprised.”

He continued, “Over the past 28 years of my professional career, I’ve been blessed to work across various industries – from fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, homecare, laundry and personal care, to my most recent chapter in the automotive industry. Yet, I must say, these last nine years in automotive have been the most challenging and at the same time the most rewarding.”

Mr. Decloedt maintained that the auto industry has taught him a lot, and expressed deep thanks “for the blessings, learnings, and opportunities (he’s had) working with different groups and brands… I can confidently say that this will be a breakout year for both Chery and Lynk & Co. Together, we will showcase what it truly means to be UAAGI all the way.”

Replying to a question from “Velocity” via text, the executive stated, “My focus is to amplify the strong foundation UAAGI has built for these two distinguished auto brands. With the guidance and leadership of our chairman Rommel Sytin, I aim to further develop and nurture key partnerships and expand the networks of both Chery and Lynk & Co – with the goal of driving growth and increased market share for both brands.”