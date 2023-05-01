A NEW SHOWROOM will soon rise, as Lexus Manila readies to move to a different address — while still at the Bonifacio Global City. “This will be able to accommodate (our) growing clientele as the brand further expands its business in the country; showcasing Lexus’ unique design language, while providing increased service capacity to better serve valued customers better,” said Lexus Philippines in a release.

Its present location on 34th Street was opened in 2009. “Soon, the upgraded Lexus Manila showroom will further embody that philosophy with integrated new technologies to fit the changing luxury market,” hinted the company. The new Lexus Manila facility will be located along 8th Avenue in Grand Central Park.

The building’s façade will follow the Lexus L-Finesse design philosophy, like the newest brand and guest experience center of Lexus at Mitsukoshi BGC. This signature style draws heavily on the deeply rooted principles of Japanese hospitality and aesthetics, while simultaneously having the ability to expand into a highly dynamic, evolving concept. The design is distinctly Japanese: formal and minimalist with horizontal and clean lines. This straightforward approach evokes beauty and simplicity.

Meanwhile, a “relaxing sensory experience” is said to be at the heart of every Lexus showroom. The ground floor where the main showroom is located will have a full-height curtain wall glazing accentuated by wood-finished elements — contributing to the “lightness and softness of the façade.”

The new facility is expected to open in the first half of 2024. For more information, visit lexus.com.ph or the brand’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@lexusmanila). To arrange a consultation with a personal sales consultant, visit the Lexus Remote page at https://fal.cn/3eSWW. The MyLexus app is also available on both Android and iOS platforms for premium services and updates.