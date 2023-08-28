THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE ASSOCIATION of the Philippines (EVAP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA) traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam recently to discuss with VinFast executives regarding the potential establishment of a Vietnam Electric Vehicle Association. VinFast is a leading Vietnamese automotive manufacturer at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation.

This meeting aimed to foster collaboration between nations and “push forward the collective vision of a sustainable electric mobility future in the region.” The delegation, led by EVAP President Edmund Araga and AFEVA Director and EVAM President Dato Dennis Chuah, included prominent figures such as EVAP Chairman Rommel Juan and EVAP Chairman Emeritus Ferdi Raquelsantos. Accompanying the group was Rico Mariano, the Philippine Commercial Counselor to Vietnam, who facilitated the dialogue between the delegations.

The Philippines’ EV industry was showcased by President Edmund Araga, who presented the current state and exciting prospects of electric vehicles in the country. EVAP Chairman Rommel Juan explained the lucrative incentives embedded within the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) law, providing a comprehensive overview of the legislation’s provisions. And Chairman Emeritus Ferdi Raquelsantos shared the additional incentives associated with the production of e-jeepneys, underlining the extraordinary potential that lies in the shift towards electric mobility solutions.

On the VinFast side, its executives participated in the discussions – elaborating on the cutting-edge advancements in electric vehicles that have taken place in Vietnam and transcended international boundaries.

The discussions held great significance in light of the potential formation of a Vietnam Electric Vehicle Association, which would become a vital member of the AFEVA family. This collaboration not only seeks to strengthen regional ties but also promote the exchange of knowledge, technology, and best practices among Southeast Asian countries. As part of the growing cooperation, VinFast executives expressed their keen interest in participating in the upcoming Electric Vehicle Summit in the Philippines. Scheduled from October 19 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center, this summit will “gather the brightest minds and key stakeholders from the electric vehicle ecosystem to deliberate on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the industry.”