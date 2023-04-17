An initial MIAS dispatch

1 of 3

The country’s biggest automotive spectacle is back to full speed

DAY ONE of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2023, quite appropriately, had a little bit of everything. Weather-wise, it was hot, humid, and cloudy when I got there an hour before the opening ceremonies were supposed to commence, and then rain started to fall in the afternoon when my knees and feet told me it was time to call it a day.

Still, people were arriving in droves because, well, it’s the MIAS. The 18th edition of the country’s biggest automotive spectacle, themed “Shaping Mobility,” happens just as two important developments are clearly suffusing the auto industry. First, we are seeing the continued electrification of mobility options — whether in the form of hybrids or BEVs (battery electric vehicles). It’s now almost expected for marques to roll out an electrified model or two, and the MIAS is the perfect platform to get the general public on the same page. Second, we’re seeing the continued influx of brands. Joining the fray are China-headquartered automakers Great Wall Motors and Jetour, adding to an already formidable presence from that country through the likes of Geely, Chery, and even MG. No matter how you slice it, more options mean a win for the consumers through increased competition for a finite spending power.

Taken from a macro view, MIAS inevitably represents a “desire for progress and a sustainable future,” said Worldbex President Joseph Ang. Commenting on the theme, he said, “Shaping mobility is more than just moving people from one place to another. It is also about moving the economy forward… (through meeting the) need for efficient and reliable transportation.” MIAS is also, of course, about showcasing a “range of vehicles that cater to different needs and preferences.”

Delivering a speech for Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, Usec. Anneli Lontoc focused on the aforementioned EVs. “Times have changed, obviously, and we’re in the midst of an electric vehicle revolution with the advent of hybrid vehicles that are already out in the market today,” she stated. “The Department of Transportation recognizes the urgent need for transportation initiatives for green recovery.” Economic recovery should be pursued while being careful to “lessen environmental and climate impact.” Sustainability is the order of the day.

Continued Ms. Lontoc, “The DoTr sees this opportunity to harness sustainability and mobility by promoting active transport through cycling, walking, walkway concourses and efficient traffic control for easier access to work and goods while minimizing social and environmental cost.”

I for one certainly wish the DoTr well in this regard, and it will certainly take more than wishful thinking to realize this dream we can’t just append or supplant to the present reality. A case in point is how the well-meaning yet ill-planned bicycle lanes on major thoroughfares panned out. Instant noodles can taste great, but they are no substitute for a real, lovingly made meal.

Back to MIAS, it still proved to be the smorgasbord of delights that you remember. The dances, the production numbers, the colorful lighting, the models, the loud music. It’s a visual feast that’s in your face and your ears.

As I moved around to observe how we have finally seen a “healthy” MIAS since the pandemic upended everything around us in 2020, I did notice how the show seemed to have outgrown its haunt, the World Trade Center Metro Manila. The gaps and corridors between exhibits and booths were smaller, and filled up quite quickly — especially since the people have come back in full force. Even the venue of the traditional opening ceremony seemed to have shrunk, leaving little room for the media practitioners, such as myself, who wanted to snap away and record the goings on.

I ultimately did myself a favor by taking a Grab to the venue because parking has historically been a challenge. I heard that the usual parking lot across Buendia (Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue) muddied up pretty good on account of the rain. It’s been a recurring problem for the MIAS faithful; I join them in praying for better parking facilities. I do note though that MIAS (with Foton) provided shuttles to and from the exhibit site. “(We) provide free transport to and from World Trade Center to nearby open parking lots across World Trade Center and Manila Film Center. Parking usually gets full in the early afternoon so it is best to come and visit the show as early as possible,” said MIAS in a release.

For now, while there’s a growing chorus to reconsider an alternative venue, none in the metropolis really comes to mind that can meet the needs and girth of MIAS. One suggestion is to come up with a satellite venue to accommodate other exhibitors. If this can decongest the main venue, why not? However, there should be some sense in exploring that simultaneous second site. Would that change the way you view MIAS? I guess if organizers can also provide free shuttles to and from that second site, then it sounds much more feasible — while opening doors to more parking areas (you can park near either location).

Still, there’s no doubt that MIAS will continue to be among our favorite things about summer. I’m already looking forward to the next one.