EXPRESS DELIVERY service provider J&T Express celebrates its fourth year in the country, and reports that it now boasts “expansive nationwide coverage — with most e-commerce platforms (with) MSMEs putting it on top of their lists as their chosen courier.”

Said J&T Express Philippines President and CEO Dean Ding in a company release, “The difficulties and trials we faced are not to be feared; we take these as opportunities and a driving force for progress. With the normalization of the pandemic, online shopping has become the choice of more customers as the company ushered in new development. We seized the opportunity to continue making broader partnerships with large e-commerce platforms, and we actively support double-day and payday promotions.”

The firm now has over 2,500 branches, close to 50,000 service personnel, and more than 2,000 owned trucks and vehicles. Mr. Ding promised to “continue and improve (the) express delivery service, and (to) invest in more advanced technologies and equipment to improve timeliness.”

This March, J&T Express also launched “Jet Care” for all of its employees. The program, which started in Indonesia in 2017, offers financial assistance to help its employees who are experiencing difficulties in life — such as a critical illness or education. J&T Express will provide help, which comes from the company’s funds and donations from management.