HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES, INC. (HMPH) recently turned over two additional H-100 units to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) NCR field office -— upping its total of donated units to the office to four. These are expected to help support the DSWD’s relief response operations, especially given the Philippines’ susceptibility to natural disasters. The ceremony, held at the DSWD Sanctuary Center, Mandaluyong City, is “a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing mobility solutions to all Filipinos,” said HMPH in a statement.

HMPH President Jiho Son, HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete, and HMPH Chief Finance Officer Hongshik Chin attended the turnover ceremony, where they entrusted the vehicles to DSWD officials led by DSWD Regional Director Atty. Michael Joseph Lorico, DSWD Assistant Regional Director for Administration Benchie Gonzales, and DSWD Assistant Regional Director for Operations Bienvenido Jr. Barbosa.

“Last year, we donated two H-100 units to support DSWD’s disaster response and management, and outreach operations. And today, we continue to show our support through the additional units we will be handing over. This donation not only fortifies our partnership, but especially Hyundai Motor’s journey towards its vision, ‘Progress for Humanity,’” said Mr. Son. “We are honored to be in partnership with DSWD which continuously aims to uplift the lives of Filipinos.”

