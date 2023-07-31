FOLLOWING ITS DEBUT last July 4 in the Philippines — and in the region — the new-generation Chevrolet Trax has gone on a mall tour. The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI)-Chevrolet Philippines is holding the Trax Roadshow Tour to “offer customers the opportunity to discover and experience the bigger, bolder and more refined 2024 Chevrolet Trax Crossover SUV.”

TCCCI said that the global model has been “reimagined with a revolutionary design and intuitive technologies, complemented with longer and wider dimensions that allow a spacious, comfortable and outstanding driving experience.” Under the hood is a new 1.2-liter turbocharged direct-injection engine mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed AT. It gets leather-style seats, driver-oriented cockpit with large infotainment touchscreen and high-definition digital cluster, and various storage spaces in the cabin.

With two stops (at the Power Plant Mall, Makati and The Atrium of SM Aura) already completed, the Trax Roadshow Tour is slated to visit the next venues in the next weeks: Eastwood Mall (Aug. 11 to 13), Marquee Mall, Angeles City (Aug. 17 to 20), Alabang Town Center (Aug. 25 to 27), and Robinsons Magnolia (Aug. 28 to Sept. 6).

For more information, visit ww.chevrolet.com.ph or follow Chevrolet Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.

Chevrolet has 19 dealer partners in the Philippines: Chevrolet Alabang, Chevrolet Makati, Chevrolet Commonwealth, Chevrolet Quezon Avenue, Chevrolet EDSA Centris, Chevrolet Pasay, Chevrolet Sucat, Chevrolet Santa Rosa, Chevrolet Imus, Chevrolet Pampanga, Chevrolet Baguio, Chevrolet Ilocos Norte, Chevrolet Dagupan, Chevrolet Camarines Sur, Chevrolet Cebu, Chevrolet Iloilo, Chevrolet Tacloban, Chevrolet Cagayan De Oro, and Chevrolet General Santos.