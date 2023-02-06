Volvo PHL 2023 sales surge by 27% versus pre-pandemic figure

1 of 2

VOLVO PHILIPPINES “is looking forward to an even more optimistic year ahead” as sales grew by 27% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic performance.

In a release, the distributor attributed its growth to the introduction of electrified Volvo models in its range — a “fresh lineup” of Boost Hybrid vehicles in top trims. This range includes the SUV family of Volvos — XC40, XC60, and XC90. The long-wheelbase Volvo S90 premium sedan also registered growth of 109%, while the best-seller remains the Volvo XC90 seven-seater luxury SUV — up 187% in sales.

“The positive reception from the market may also be attributed to Volvo’s reputation for safety, quality, and care. It is the first luxury car brand in the country to launch an intensive customer service program when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Its Volvo Concierge program provided sales and after-sales support. This multi-channel platform provided technical information and customer-centric assistance, especially during lockdowns,” said the company.

With the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the opening the economy, Volvo Philippines continues to see a “sales wave” in the local car industry, and maintained that the “growing popularity of hybrid and electrified vehicles also adds to the sales boom.” Volvo commits to introduce two new fully electric models in 2023, and add to a growing network of dealer partners. Volvo Pampanga is actively entertaining customers even while its showroom is being built.

Shared Volvo Philippines Marketing Director Chris Lee Yu, “Our dedication to providing our customers the Volvo that fits them best is foremost in our minds. That is why we find ways to cater to them the best way we can through a robust product portfolio and excellent customer care. We’d be happy to see more Volvos on Philippine roads and clients who enjoy the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way.”