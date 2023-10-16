THE FORD TERRITORY has notched sales achievements in the country. Five months after its April launch at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), the all-new iteration of the five-seater SUV reached 5,000 units in sales — bringing the cumulative total (which includes the previous generation) to 25,000 units since the nameplate’s introduction here in August 2020.

Said Ford Philippines Managing Director Mike Breen in a release, “The Ford Territory is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most successful Ford vehicles sold in the Philippines. It is a global product of Ford that complements the needs and lifestyles of Filipino customers, so we are really happy that it continues to resonate in the market even after three years. We truly appreciate the support and patronage, and we look forward to seeing more Filipinos own every driving moment with the next-gen Territory.”

Offered in Titanium and Titanium X variants, the Ford Territory boasts contemporary design; new 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels for the Titanium and the Titanium X, respectively; as well as a Panoramic Moonroof available on Titanium X that admits more natural light into the cabin. The model gets a 12-inch central touchscreen complemented with a seven-inch (in the Titanium) or 12-inch (Titanium X) digital instrument cluster that provides access to controls of all vehicle functions. The Territory promises efficient performance with an EcoBoost 1.5-liter engine mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission with wet type dual-clutch engagement system. It has advanced driver-assist technologies such as Active Park Assist, 360-degree camera, and Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The Titanium X additionally offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go.

Both the Territory Titanium and Titanium X models come with a five-year warranty or up to 150,000km, whichever comes first.