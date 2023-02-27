Kia PHL is top performer in Asia-Pacific

1 of 2

KIA PHILIPPINES recently held a thanksgiving event for its dealer principals who helped the brand achieve “significant milestones” in 2022, as well as to celebrate the company’s fourth anniversary as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ayala Corp.

In a release, Kia Philippines said that since it was established in 2019, “it has always outpaced the overall industry’s performance in terms of growth and has also rivaled the accomplishments of other leading brands.” Last year, Kia Philippines notched a “record-breaking 34% sales increase” versus the 2021 figure, while outpacing the auto industry’s 26% average.

Also announced at the event was the recognition from Kia Asia Pacific (K-APAC) that Kia Philippines achieved the highest growth rate in the region. It was also the leading independent distributor in retail sales in 2022 in this part of the world. Even in terms of customer satisfaction, Kia Philippines mustered the biggest improvement in the region, based on surveys conducted by K-APAC.

“This string of successes would not have been possible without the dealer principals who have worked tirelessly to reach these milestones,” continued the company. From 30 dealers in 2018, Kia Philippines grew to 42 dealers in 2022, and this nationwide network expansion is continuing. All 42 Kia dealerships nationwide are soon expected to boast refreshed exteriors. By 2023, all will reflect Kia’s revamped interior design aesthetic.

Newly appointed Kia dealers will also display the new corporate identity. This is in line with Kia’s fresh new look showcased by its lineup of stunning vehicles. The top-performing dealer groups who were commended during the event are well-known industry veterans Gateway Motors; Wheels, Inc.; Iconic Dealerships, Inc.; traders of the Laus Group; and Grand Canyon. New partners Autohub Group, Wheeltek, and Prime Legacy were also welcomed during the gathering.

The Kia Philippines story as an Ayala company began in January 2019 when the brand was relaunched with the Soluto as the very first all-new model introduced. Shortly after this, the all-new Stinger and the refreshed Forte were highlighted at the Manila International Auto Show that year. In November of the same year, the all-new Seltos was introduced.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, the Stonic debuted and has continued to be Kia’s best-selling model in the Philippines. In 2021, together with the new Kia brand identity “Movement that Inspires,” the all-new Sorento was introduced. By early 2022, the all-new Carnival was warmly welcomed by the public and high demand continues to this day.

This March, Kia’s “Movement that Inspires” will continue with the official launch of Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle, the EV6, the “perfect embodiment” of Kia’s technology and innovation.” The Kia EV6 and its supporting charging ecosystem provided by various organizations nationwide represent a pivotal shift into the electric vehicle market.

According to BPI Lead Economist Jun Neri, auto sales will continue to grow at a hefty pace in 2023 after a stellar showing last year. The sustained economic recovery is seen in 2023 due to fewer international and domestic travel restrictions, easier access to consumer credit, a reduced unemployment rate boosting purchasing power and consumer credit scores, an inflation slowdown, and a more stable foreign exchange environment.