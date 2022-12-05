VOLVO PHILIPPINES and the Gateway Group have partnered to open a dealership in Pampanga, finalized in a contract signing ceremony held recently at the Volvo Makati Showroom.

Scheduled to formally open in the second quarter of 2023, the Volvo Pampanga showroom will reflect the brand’s new retail image. Designed to showcase the Scandinavian-inspired values of calm, clean lines with “cool on the outside and warm on the inside”-style architecture, the Volvo Retail Experience (VRE) is a space where guests can feel at home.

In the meantime, Volvo car enthusiasts in Pampanga and other nearby areas in Northern Luzon can visit the temporary site on MacArthur Highway, Baliti, San Fernando, Pampanga. The new dealership is operated by the Gateway Group — one of the fastest-growing automotive networks in the Philippines — and may be reached through its official Facebook account, Volvo Cars Pampanga.

“We tread on an exciting path toward becoming a truly electrifying car brand — both in the products we carry and the quality of service we provide. We have full confidence in our partner and look forward to a thriving relationship with the Northern Luzon market. We want to bring Volvo cars closer to people and provide them with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” shared Volvo Philippines President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla.

Present in the signing ceremony were Gateway Group Chairman Markane Goho, EVP Michael Goho, and Brand Head Gerry Hernandez, joined by Mr. Arcilla and Volvo Philippines Marketing Director Christopher Lee Yu, Vice-President for Finance Matthew T. Lee, and AVP for Sales Froilan Valencia.

“Volvo Pampanga will certainly be a gateway for new and exciting opportunities for the brand. We look forward to seeing you there!” said Mr. Yu.