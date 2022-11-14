Mazda Philippines recently turned over the first batch of the MX-5 Miata Club Philippines (MCP) 25th Anniversary Edition units to owners in a simple ceremony at the Mazda Center of Excellence in Cabuyao, Laguna. Eight of the 25 new owners of the limited-run MX-5 roadster personally received their units from Mazda Philippines President Steven Tan. Car number 001 went to Eddie Salonga, the founding president of the MCP. “It is truly heart-warming to see how the love of one car, the MX-5, has brought many people together,” said Mr. Tan. “It’s not just a testament to the timelessness of the MX-5’s qualities, but today, we also see the continued love and passion the Miata Club Philippines has shown. Truly, they have helped cement the MX-5 as a cultural icon.” Shown at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), the Mazda MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition celebrates Mazda’s special relationship with the MCP — the oldest single-made car club in the Philippines. Founded in 1997, MCP now has 150 members.