Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk on Friday launched a new semaglutide-based medication in the country, positioning it to help Filipinos with obesity or who are overweight manage their condition and address related comorbidities.

Called Wegovy, the drug contains semaglutide, a molecule that mimics the body’s natural hormone responsible for regulating appetite, GLP-1.

This helps users feel fuller, which may support weight reduction when combined with proper diet and physical activity.

A key question is whether it is similar to Ozempic, the company’s other semaglutide-based treatment first introduced in 2017. Novo Nordisk Philippines general manager Wei Sun told BusinessWorld that it is not the same, noting that Wegovy is indicated for weight management, while Ozempic is intended for type 2 diabetes.

The two also differ in dosage.

“Ozempic has a lower dose, which is ideal for diabetic patients, while Wegovy starts at a lower dose but (progresses) to higher doses,” Ms. Sun said in an interview on the sidelines of the Wegovy media launch.

“The interesting thing about the GLP-1 molecule is that the higher the dose, the greater the weight loss effect,” she added.

Wegovy is indicated for adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) or those who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as diabetes.

It is administered once weekly and must be used under a doctor’s supervision.

Wegovy is approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a prescription medicine, with available semaglutide injection strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg listed on its verification portal.

As for side effects, Ms. Sun said the most common are gastrointestinal, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, ranging from mild to moderate, and may improve over time.

She added that the medication will be available in leading drugstores in Metro Manila, with rollout to key cities nationwide expected to follow. Pricing may vary per pharmacy, Ms. Sun said.— Edg Adrian A. Eva