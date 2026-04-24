The eGovPH platform is undergoing server upgrades to better handle higher user demand, following a recent outage attributed to a surge in system traffic, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Friday.

In a press release, the DICT said the improvements focus on upgrading the platform’s servers and adding more cloud capacity to accommodate increasing user demand.

The agency also said it is working closely with various government agencies to ensure their systems remain stable and well integrated into the platform.

“Instead of relying only on a central system, agencies are now expected to better manage their own systems while staying connected through the eGovPH platform,” David L. Almirol Jr., undersecretary for e-Government at the DICT, said in a statement.

“This is meant to reduce bottlenecks and prevent system-wide outages,” he added.

Mr. Almirol also said the government is seeking additional funding to support the platform’s upgrades.

These efforts come in response to the outage, with reports first surfacing online around April 13. Users experienced difficulty logging in and accessing basic app services.

The DICT clarified that the disruption was caused by overwhelming traffic on the system, particularly following the rollout of new features such as eGov AI.

With around 40 million downloads of the app and continuing growth, Mr. Almirol said the agency is focused on building a stronger and more reliable system capable of handling millions of users without disruption. — Edg Adrian A. Eva